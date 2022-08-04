Boxing News Roundup: 'AJ' drops new trailer for his Oleksandr Usyk rematch, Jake Paul teases new sports show, Teofimo Lopez sends warning to junior welterweight fighters

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss the biggest names in boxing and what's new with them.

In today's issue, we'll discuss Anthony Joshua dropping a fight trailer for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, Jake Paul teasing a new weekly sports show and who his first guest will be, and Teofimo Lopez's stern warning to fighters at junior welterweight.

Let's get into it!

#3. 'AJ' drops new trailer for his Oleksandr Usyk boxing rematch

Usyk v Joshua 2 Press Conference

Posted to his Instagram, Anthony Joshua uploaded a fight trailer for the rematch between him and Oleksandr Usyk, scheduled for August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The cinematic piece shows both Joshua and Usyk training hard. Old clips from their first fight replay as the two make their way across the world to battle. Fans in Jeddah circle the ring and the video ends with them standing face to face.

Naseem Hamed, who is holding the belts they're fighting for, looks to the camera and states:

"It's all going down in Jeddah."

Watch the trailer here:

#2. Jake Paul teases new sports show

Jake Paul (@jakepaul), Devin Haney (@realdevinhaney) [Images courtesy of Instagram]

Jake Paul revealed on Twitter that he has a new weekly sports show he will be hosting that launches soon. He stated:

"I'm interviewing Devin Haney tomorrow for my new weekly sports show launching soon. I got some really good questions, but what questions do y'all have for him?"

One fan replied that there needs to be a show that 'cuts through the BS.'

Paul replied:

"The literal name of the show is called BS."

Paul was supposed to be boxing Saturday in Madison Square Garden against Hasim Rahman Jr., but issues with Rahman Jr.'s ability to make weight resulted in the entire event being scrapped. It seems Paul is bouncing back from this adversity well and looks forward to increasing his presence in the boxing community with this talk show.

See the tweet here:

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’m interviewing Devin Haney tomorrow for my new weekly sports show launching soon.



I got some really good questions but what questions do y’all have for him? I’m interviewing Devin Haney tomorrow for my new weekly sports show launching soon. I got some really good questions but what questions do y’all have for him?

See Paul's reply to a fan:

Jake Paul @jakepaul @MenaceSports14 Lol the literal name of the show is called BS @MenaceSports14 Lol the literal name of the show is called BS

#1. Teofimo Lopez sends warning to junior-welterweight fighters

Teofimo Lopez (@teofimolopez)

Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) is making his return to the boxing ring on Saturday, August 13 at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World in Las Vegas against Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs). This will be his first time back in the spotlight since his split-decision loss to George Kambosos Jr. last November.

Lopez, the former unified and lineal lightweight champion, will now be debuting at junior welterweight and he has a message for everyone in his new division.

Teofimo Lopez stated:

"The Takeover is back! I took over the lightweight division and I plan on doing the same at junior welterweight. Pedro Campa is a tough opponent with an aggressive Mexican style and I can't wait to put on a show for the fans."

Teofimo Lopez explained that at only 25, the best years of his career are still ahead of him, and he plans to use Campa as the start of a new chapter in his career.

Lopez added this to his Instagram:

