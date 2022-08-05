Boxing News Round Up: Deontay Wilder compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger, KSI shows insane body transformation, Bernard Hopkins slams Jake Paul, Shocking stoppage in Commonwealth Games

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sporskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss all the biggest things happening with the hottest names in boxing.

In today's issue, we'll go over Deontay Wilder getting compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger, KSI and his insane body transformation for boxing, Bernard Hopkins slamming Jake Paul, and a bizarre boxing stoppage at the Commonwealth Games.

#4. Deontay Wilder compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber), Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger)

In an interview with Kasich & Klepper, Deontay Wilder was told that the way he spoke, thought, and discussed aspects of his life was very similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

When asked if he had ever had the chance to meet the global superstar, Wilder stated:

"I never met him before. I never met him before at all. I'm a fan of him for sure, but I never met him."

It was stated that the way they had both approached challenges and went full speed ahead towards their dreams was similar.

#3. KSI shows insane body transformation

KSI (@ksi)

In a video posted to Twitter, KSI shared his transformation in preparation for his boxing match with Alex Wassabi. The clip shows two different segments, the first was of KSI on January 1, 2022 slapping his belly. The second showed a complete transformation on August 1, 2022, now with no belly to slap.

His match against Alex Wassabi will take place on Saturday, August 27th at the O2 Arena in London. It will be his first time back in the ring in three years after going 3-0 against Logan Paul (twice) and Joe Weller.

ksi @KSI . I’ll just post it here TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual tits. I’ll just post it here TikTok age restricted my video because it thought my chest were actual tits 😂😂😂😂. I’ll just post it here https://t.co/R6H64RYrJ7

#2. Bernard Hopkins slams Jake Paul over canceled boxing match

Bernard Hopkins (via Getty), Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Bernard Hopkins has blamed Jake Paul and MVP in the wake of the canceled event with 'The Problem Child' and Hasim Rahman Jr.

The event was supposed to take place Saturday, August 6th at Madison Square Garden, but the event was canceled when Rahman Jr. was found to be unable to make the contracted weight.

Hopkins shared his thoughts on the real reason why the fight was called off:

"They knew that this was going to be a disaster promotion, business-wise, and thought they could sell it. The proof is in the ticket sales."

'B-Hop' explained that when tickets don't sell, people will bail out and then blame it on the game mentality, when the true fault is on the promoters.

#1. Shocking stoppage in Commonwealth Games

Boxing - Commonwealth Games: Day 7 [courtesy of Getty]

In a shocking twist at the Commonwealth Games, a terrible stoppage was made that handed a boxer a 'knockout loss,' but without the knockout.

Alex Winwood and Patrick Chinyemba fought back in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Chinyemba secured a win. Now, as they met again at the Commonwealth Games, a horrible stoppage by the ref called for an end to the match in the first seconds of the second round.

Winwood, representing Australia, was dropped by a right hand from Chinyemba, representing Zambia, but he quickly got back to his feet and showed no signs of being unable to continue in the match. The ref, however, offered Winwood a two count, then waved off the match.

Fans reacted to the boxing match with horror, and Paul Cupitt took to Twitter to state his opinion:

"Does the referee not know that there's a mandatory eight count? Some people have no business refereeing fights, let alone at an international amateur tournament."

Paul Cupitt @cupittboxing HORRIBLE stoppage in the Alex Winwood fight last night. Does the referee not know that there’s a mandatory eight count? Some people have no business refereeing fights, let alone at an international amateur tournament HORRIBLE stoppage in the Alex Winwood fight last night. Does the referee not know that there’s a mandatory eight count? Some people have no business refereeing fights, let alone at an international amateur tournament https://t.co/TEGqxrheDO

