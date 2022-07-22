Boxing News Roundup: PETA slams Floyd Mayweather, Andy Ruiz Jr. wants Deontay Wilder at Staples Center, Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao confirmed, Mike Tyson set to be a MMA commentator

In Sportskeeda's daily dose of boxing news, in today's edition, we'll discuss Floyd Mayweather's ongoing feud with PETA, Andy Ruiz Jr. wanting to take on Deontay Wilder, Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição, and Mike Tyson getting to be an MMA commentator.

#4. PETA slams Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has come under fire from PETA yet again for adding a mink fur car seat to his custom neon yellow interior for his grandson Kentrell Jr., the son of Yaya Mayweather and NBA Youngboy.

PETA released a statement over the car seat, calling into question Mayweather's past:

"Did Floyd Mayweather, who has a history of assault and battery of defenseless victims, really seek to update it by supporting an industry that throttles animals to death in addition to poisoning and electrocuting them?"

Mayweather showed off the stark interior of his car here:

#3. Andy Ruiz Jr. wants Deontay Wilder

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) [courtesy of Instagram]

Andy Ruiz Jr. has called out Deontay Wilder, and invited him to a heavyweight match at the Crypto.com Arena. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he revealed his interest in the Wilder match:

"I would love to fight Wilder if he comes out of retirement. I think that fight would be easy to make, and maybe right here at the Staples [Center, now known as the Crypto.com Arena]."

Ruiz Jr. must face Luis Ortiz first before he can move on to 'The Bronze Bomber', but it is an exciting match up to imagine for the future.

Watch the interview here:

#2. Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição confirmed

Shakur Stevenson and Robson Conceicao (@robson60) [courtesy of Instagram]

It's been confirmed that Shakur Stevenson will be defending his WBC, WBO, and The Ring Super Featherweight Titles against Robson Conceição on September 23, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson, a Newark native, is currently undefeated at 18-0 with nine knockouts to his credit.

The Brazilian Conceição is also a very experienced fighter with a 17-1 record and eight knockouts. Both fighters have been in the Olympics as amateurs and won gold, so their matchup is likely to be an exciting technical chess match.

The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at the Prudential Center.

See Michael Benson's tweet:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Shakur Stevenson will defend his WBC & WBO super-featherweight world titles vs Robson Conceicao on Sept 23rd in Newark. 🥊 ANNOUNCED: Shakur Stevenson will defend his WBC & WBO super-featherweight world titles vs Robson Conceicao on Sept 23rd in Newark.

#1. Mike Tyson set to be an MMA commentator

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson will be an MMA commentator for Cage Wars on Saturday, July 23, 2022, which will air on Stimulus.com for those who want to stream it.

He posted the update to his Instagram, where fans can also buy tickets to view the event at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, New York. A few fighters were reported to have tested positive for Covid, so the card has lost a few fights, but Cage Wars still expects to put on a fantastic show.

See Tyson's post here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far