"He got a big fan base" - Shakur Stevenson believes bout with Ryan Garcia will make him a PPV star

Shakur Stevenson believes that a fight with Ryan Garcia would increase his stock as a boxer and lead to him becoming a pay-per-view superstar. Stevenson acknowledged that Garcia has a large number of casual fans which would result in a highly lucrative bout.

Stevenson last fought back in April against Oscar Valdez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old captured an impressive 12-round decision victory and showcased why he is considered one of the hottest young talents in boxing.

He is scheduled to defend his WBO and WBC Super Featherweight Championships next against Robson Conceicao on September 23 in Newark.

Here's what Shakur Stevenson said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"I can see like if Ryan Garcia keep doing what he doing. Just because of the fact he got a big fan base and you know he's a Mexican. I think that would make for a fight where I could..."

He added:

"Even the public that don't really know nothing about boxing or all the little model fans and all the girls that watch him. They gonna be tuned in to me and Ryan fighting. I could end up becoming a big star outside of boxing."

Shakur Stevenson rates Ryan Garcia as a fighter

Stevenson continued by expressing how he believes Garcia is a good fighter. He also claimed that even if Garcia loses his unbeaten record, a bout with 'KingRy' would still make sense in the future.

"I think Ryan's a great fighter, I'm not going to say anything bad about Ryan. But I think he's somebody I can fight where I could turn into a pay-per-view superstar. Although all he got to do is keep winning and even if he do lose, he gotta bounce back and just make his name sound out there."

Garcia is coming off a spectacular performance against Javier Fortuna last Saturday at the Crypto.com Arena in Las Vegas. 'KingRy' dropped Fortuna three times en route to knocking him out in the sixth round with a devastating left hook.

Following his victory, Garcia called out Gervonta Davis for a crack at the WBA (Regular) Championship. However, with Stevenson set to move up from 130 lbs, it is plausible that he and 'KingRy' could face each other down the line.

