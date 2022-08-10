Boxing News Roundup: Frank Sanchez and fans react to Tyson Fury calling out Derek Chisora, Anti-rape charities want Andrew Tate banned from TikTok, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. targeted for November

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss what's new with some of the biggest names in boxing.

In today's issue, we'll cover Frank Sanchez reacting to Tyson Fury calling out Derek Chisora, anti-rape charities wanting Andrew Tate banned from TikTok, and Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. being targeted for November.

Let's dive in!

#3. Frank Sanchez and fans react to Tyson Fury calling out Derek Chisora for trilogy boxing bout

Frank Sanchez (@cubanflash2016), Tyson Fury (@tysonfury), Derek Chisora (@derekwarchisora)

Tyson Fury released a video calling out Derek Chisora for a boxing fight. Fans responded in the comments to his statement.

Fury said:

"You're running from the trilogy. You call yourself 'War' but you should call yourself 'chicken.'"

The top-liked comment came from Frank Sanchez, who did not approve of Tyson Fury's choice of opponent. He stated:

"That is a C level opponent. Chisora has multiple losses and should retire. If you are the champion you should fight the top guys."

Other fan replies under the video include:

"Man retired and started calling out everyone."

And:

"Wants to fight everyone but Usyk."

Watch Tyson Fury's call out of Chisora:

See Frank Sanchez's comment here:

Frank Sanchez via Instagram

See other fan reactions here:

@shawn.atkins1 via Instagram

@jack_bennettt via Instagram

#2. Anti-rape charities call for Andrew Tate to be removed from TikTok

Andrew Tate (@cobratate)

In light of Andrew Tate's booming success across multiple social media platforms, anti-rape and domestic abuse charities are calling for him to be banned from TikTok.

Amelia Handy, policy lead at Rape Crisis England and Wales, explained that the videos he puts out perpetuate rape culture and minimize the issue of sexual violence while blaming victims for the crimes committed against them.

She stated:

"TikTok has a responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its users. By allowing these videos on their platform, they are failing to protect the millions of young people who use their app."

One Twitter user stated that those who support Tate want to uphold misogyny:

𝓚 @lovefromkae "I support Andrew tate" really is the equivalent to "I want to uphold misogyny so I can abuse women without repercussions" "I support Andrew tate" really is the equivalent to "I want to uphold misogyny so I can abuse women without repercussions"

#1. Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. targeted for November

Terence Crawford (@tbudcrawford), Errol Spence Jr. (@errolspencejr)

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is nearly a done deal for fans who've been waiting to see this fight.

The match between the two is reportedly going to be set for November 12th or 19th and likely to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Crawford holds a record of 38-0 with 29 knockouts and Spence Jr. holds a 28-0 record with 22 KOs. Not only will this match determine the undisputed champion at welterweight, it would also mean someone loses their undefeated pro boxing record.

See the tweet here:

