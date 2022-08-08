Boxing News Roundup: Mike Tyson's NFT collection, Hasim Rahman Jr. offers to fight Jake Paul on KSI vs. Swarmz undercard, Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury will return after AJ vs. Usyk 2

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss what's happening with the biggest names in boxing.

In today's issue, we'll go over Mike Tyson's NFT collection, the potential of Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul fighting on the undercard of KSI vs. Swarmz, and Frank Warren believing fans will see Tyson Fury back in the ring after Joshua vs. Usyk 2.

#3. Mike Tyson's NFT collection

Mike Tyson (@miketyson)

Mike Tyson has collaborated with emerging artist Cory Van Lew to create an NFT collection. This collection depicts some of Mike Tyson's most notorious moments both in and out of the boxing ring, which earned him the nickname 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

For those interested in purchasing, they will have to place a bid on the NFT they're interested in, meaning there is no set price for these NFTs. Minimum bids range from 0.5 ETH to 2 ETH depending on which NFTs are still available for purchase.

Other unlockables include a paid trip to meet Mike Tyson on his ranch, getting to have a 4/20 session with him on the set of Hotboxin', and having him corner you while you spar with his partners.

Mike Tyson recently posted this video to his Instagram:

#2. Hasim Rahman Jr. offers to fight Jake Paul on KSI vs. Swarmz boxing undercard

Hasim Rahman Jr. (@hasimrahmanjr), Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Hasim Rahman Jr. has stated that he is still willing to meet Jake Paul in the boxing ring, but this time on the undercard of KSI vs. Swarmz, and for free. Since the cancelation of the bout between Ramhan Jr. and Paul, which was supposed to happen on August 6th, Paul offered to fight KSI on August 27th following Alex Wassabi pulling out of the match due to a concussion.

KSI has found a new opponent in Swarmz and Paul is still without an opponent.

Rahman Jr. stated that he is still willing to fight:

"I told KSI I will fight Jake Paul for free on his undercard at the O2 at the cruiserweight limit."

KSI's manager added on Twitter that should this fight happen, MVP could track all of their pay-per-view numbers, claim them, and the revenue generated by them.

So far, there hasn't been any update on whether Jake Paul will accept the fight. Interestingly, Paul recently called out KSI for 'ducking' him:

#1. Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury will return after 'AJ' vs. Usyk 2

Tyson Fury (@tysonfury), Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua [via Getty]

Frank Warren has claimed Tyson Fury has 'itchy feet' and wants to make a return to the boxing ring. Despite claims of retirement following the devastating knockout of Dillian Whyte back in April, Tyson is yet to release his belts. This has made fans and fighters alike think he is waiting to see who the winner of the rematch between Usyk and Joshua is before he makes his final decision.

Warren told talkSPORT:

"He's got itchy feet at the moment. He wants to fight. I think what's going to happen is, see what happens on August 20th and the outcome of that and that'll determine what he intends to do in the future."

Bob Arum shared the same sentiment and even stated that he would like to target Usyk vs. Fury for December of this year, or sometime early next year.

Tyson Fury posted this video to Instagram calling out Anthony Joshua:

