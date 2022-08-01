Boxing News Roundup: WBC orders Prograis vs. Zepeda, Oscar De La Hoya wants Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, how to win Oleksandr Usyk's signed glove, Manny Pacquiao will fight in Seoul

Welcome back to the daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss the biggest names in boxing and what's going on with them.

In today's issue, we'll look at the WBC's order for Prograis vs. Zepeda, Oscar De La Hoya's interest in Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, how to win a signed glove from Oleksandr Usyk, and Manny Pacquiao fighting in Seoul.

#4. WBC orders Prograis vs. Zepeda

Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda

The WBC has announced that Regis Prograis vs. Jose Zepeda will take place for the vacant WBC Super Lightweight World Title. Initially, Zepeda was supposed to face Jose Ramirez, but he has taken himself out of the fight to focus on his wedding plans. Ramirez instead plans to face the winner of Prograis vs. Zepeda.

Prograis, nicknamed 'Rougarou', is a southpaw with a record of 27-1, and 23 knockouts. He held the WBA Light Welterweight Title in 2019 and the WBC Interim Light Welterweight Title in 2018. He's ranked as the second-best active light welterweight by The Ring and fourth by BoxRec.

Zepeda, also a southpaw, has a record of 36-2-2, with 28 knockouts. He has challenged for the WBO Lightweight Title in 2015 and the WBC Lightweight Title in 2019. He's ranked as the world's fifth-best active light welterweight by BoxRec and seventh by the Ring.

See Michael Benson's tweet here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The WBC have now ordered Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC super-lightweight world title. Jose Ramirez was initially ordered to face Zepeda, but has ruled himself out of contention due to his upcoming wedding and instead intends to face the winner. The WBC have now ordered Regis Prograis vs Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC super-lightweight world title. Jose Ramirez was initially ordered to face Zepeda, but has ruled himself out of contention due to his upcoming wedding and instead intends to face the winner.

#3. Oscar De La Hoya wants Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Oscar De La Hoya, Jake Paul (@jakepaul), Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

Now that the Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. event on August 6th in Madison Square Garden is canceled, Oscar De La Hoya has weighed in on a matchup between Paul and Nate Diaz.

Diaz is set to have his last fight with the UFC against Khamzat Chimaev on September 10, 2022. Upon his release, De La Hoya is interested in bringing him into Golden Boy Promotions. Diaz has always been vocal about his interest in making a transition to boxing, and now might be the perfect time to do so.

De La Hoya stated:

"Sorry for your cancelation due to unprofessional fighters not making weight. Let's talk @jakepaul vs. @natediaz209 when he's free from the @ufc. Imagine the @goldenboyboxing machine behind it? Will be huge!!!"

See De La Hoya's tweet here:

#2. How to win Oleksandr Usyk's signed glove

Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk is launching an NFT art collection and fans can enter a draw to win a signed glove from the Ukrainian heavyweight legend.

To enter, visit the link in the tweet below and select the number of entries you want. Each 'block' is $75, and those entering can only purchase 20% of the total event entries. The opportunity to enter this draw ends in one day and 23 hours, so hurry and enter to take a shot at winning a signed boxing glove!

See the tweet link for how to enter:

Blockasset @Blockassetco



Grab yourself a boxing glove signed by the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion of the World: To celebrate the release of Oleksandr Usyk's digital artwork collection, we're lighting a new fire pit on Blaze!Grab yourself a boxing glove signed by the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion of the World: bit.ly/3oNOzx2 To celebrate the release of Oleksandr Usyk's digital artwork collection, we're lighting a new fire pit on Blaze! 🔥Grab yourself a boxing glove signed by the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion of the World: bit.ly/3oNOzx2 https://t.co/RSoAwEqYlu

#1. Manny Pacquiao will compete in a boxing match in Seoul

Manny Pacquiao, DK Yoo (@dkyoowcs)

It has been announced that Manny Pacquiao will be returning to the ring for an exhibition bout in December in Seoul, South Korea. His opponent is DK Yoo, a YouTuber and fighting coach who specializes in self-defense training.

Yoo, who has some ring experience, recently faced UFC veteran Bradley Scott in a six-round boxing match. He has also continued to try his hand at facing different competitors in their respective disciplines, though it is unlikely he has ever faced anyone at the level of Manny Pacquiao.

All earnings from the fight will be donated to the Ukraine relief effort, and both DK Yoo and Pacquiao have expressed their excitement to do their part to help the charity.

Yoo posted this fight poster to his Instagram for the Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo match:

