Ryan Garcia channelizes inner Will Smith to warn Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia hilariously sent a warning to his upcoming opponent Emmanuel Tagoe, referencing the now-viral moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock at The Oscars.

Smith recently became a hot topic on the internet after slapping Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards. After the incident, social media was flooded with memes about the same. Interestingly, 'KingRy' used the opportunity to warn Emmanuel Tagoe by sharing a meme about the incident.

"Keep your hands up at all times"

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Keep your hands up at all times Keep your hands up at all times 😭😭 https://t.co/xIxF826r6G

Garcia is returning to the boxing ring after more than a year. He was last seen in action against Luke Campbell in January 2021 and earned an emphatic TKO victory. 'KingRy' will look to earn another win when he takes on Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9th.

Tagoe has a great opportunity himself, and if he is able to pull off an upset, he will certainly put himself among the top fighters in the division. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top next month.

Ryan Garcia wants a dog fight against Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia has claimed that he's looking forward to a "dog fight" upon his return to the squared circle against Emmanuel Tagoe.

During a press conference for his highly anticipated bout against Tagoe, Garcia commented on how he sees the fight playing out. Moreover, 'KingRy' asserted that even though he's looking to get bigger fights in the future, he isn't looking past the challenge of the Ghanian.

"I have a great opportunity, you know, Tagoe is a legitimate contender, I have nothing but respect for him. He has a big opportunity himself here you know, he's been looking for a tough fight, he's been looking for one of the fights that could either make or break him and I'm looking forward to a dog fight, I mean if it so happens to be one. So I'm definitely not looking past him, whether or not people think he's a good contender or not, I respect him."

Watch the full Garcia vs. Tagoe press conference below:

Edited by C. Naik