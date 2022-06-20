Watch: Ryan Garcia gets called out by an amateur kid 

EsNews posted a video of an amateur boxer calling out Ryan Garcia to a match. While watching a kid's boxing match, EsNews interviewed a few of the children watching. One of them had already fought earlier in the day and won his match.

When asked if there was any pro boxer they would like to call out for a fight, one of the children said:

"Ryan Garcia."

When asked if he felt he had a chance, the young boxer was confident in his chances against the flashy knockout artist. Despite Garcia being an undefeated fighter at 22-0 with 18 knockouts to his credit, the boy was positive he'd be able to give 'KingRy' a run for his money. Another boy stated he would like to fight Canelo Alvarez.

It seems that the next generation of boxers already have their eyes on greatness.

Garcia pinned this highlight knockout to his Instagram:

Watch the video here:

Ryan Garcia claims being boxing's rising superstar is causing jealousy among other boxers

Ryan Garcia is one of boxing's biggest superstars. His unbeaten record, his stunning knockouts, and his quick hands and feet have thrown him into the spotlight at the young age of 23. Despite all he has accomplished, he often finds himself the target of jokes from other boxers due to his large following on social media.

Garcia hasn't let the jeers and jabs bother him and stated to the New York Post:

"It's just the oldest story in the book. It's just jealousy. If they really wanted to look into my heart they would see actually how kind I am. Whether you can see it on the surface, you can make your judgements all you want. I'm just a very kind person, I'm fair, a little vocal but that's it. If people don't want to see that, then they can kind of just stay miserable."

Garcia has been open about his struggles with mental health problems, allowing fans and fighters alike to get a deeper look into the type of person he is. This sort of openness has attracted both positive and negative attention to the young boxer, but he has found a mentality that keeps the jabs from bothering him:

"You're miserable, I'm not, is how I look at it."

Garcia has a new series on Snapchat called The Fight Inside, where he takes a deeper look at depression and anxiety with celebrity guests.

He posted the trailer to his Instagram:

