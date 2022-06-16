Ryan Garcia and Rudy Gobert react to Floyd Mayweather's Hall of Fame induction - "I have respect for him"

Ryan Garcia and Rudy Gobert recently shared their thoughts about Floyd Mayweather's induction into the Hall of Fame over the weekend in an interview with EsNews.

Garcia stated:

"I have respect for him and I hope that I can get there one day, it's definitely a goal of mine. Great career, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. If he can't make the Hall of Fame, I don't know who could make the Hall of Fame."

Gobert piggybacked off of Garcia and agreed that Floyd Mayweather had a great career and was very deserving of his spot in the boxing Hall of Fame. Floyd Mayweather ended his professional career at a stunning 50-0, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside other greats such as Miguel Cotto, Holly Holm, Andre Ward, and Laila Ali.

Over the course of 'Pretty Boy' Floyd's unbeaten career, he's faced many opponents, including Andre Berto, Manny Pacquiao, Marcos Maidana, Canelo Alvarez, Miguel Cotto, Victor Ortiz, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya and Conor McGregor.

27 of his wins came by knockout, earning him respect and notoriety from all weightclasses as a top-notch athlete.

Garcia pinned this highlight to his Instagram page:

See the clip here:

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna

The match between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna is set for July 16, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Set at 135, the match took a while to come to fruition as Garcia had been expecting to face Isaac Cruz in a title eliminator mandatory bout set by the WBC, which was later withdrawn. Fortuna stepped up and called Garcia out via social media, stating he was ready for a match with him whenever he wanted.

Garcia, also known as 'KingRy' and 'The Flash' is an unbeaten fighter with a record of 22-0 and 18 knockouts. Known for his quick hands and feet, he often ends his matches early. Ranked as the sixth-best active lightweight, Garcia has faced many tough opponents including Emmanuel Tagoe, Luke Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, Romero Duno, and Jose Lopez.

On his way to catching up to Floyd Mayweather's 50-0 record, Ryan Garcia will see if he can push his to 23-0 when facing Fortuna in July.

Garcia posted this video to Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far