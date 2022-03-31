"He could knock out Tank" - Ryan Garcia gives Rolly Romero a chance against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia believes Rolly Romero is being underestimated and has a chance to knock Gervonta Davis out. Davis vs. Romero is set for May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the WBA 'Regular' Championship will be on the line.

Both fighters are undefeated and were meant to fight back in December. However, the bout was rescheduled because Davis was accused of sexual assault.

In a recent interview with FightHype, Garcia discussed the re-arranged clash, saying:

"I think that he's [Romero] severely underestimated. The thing with Rolly, he may look funky but he knows his funky moves really good and his range and he doesn't really like to put himself in danger. Just know that he does have some good pop in his shots and he could knock out Tank if Tank's not careful. Tank is small, there's a lot of attributes in this fight that might be against Tank."

However, Garcia acknowledges that Davis is a talented fighter and could produce a spectacular performance to beat Romero.

"Tank is a special fighter and maybe he could find something special to do and he could pull greatness out of him, we'll see."

Watch Ryan Garcia's full interview with Fight Hype below:

What's next for Ryan Garcia?

Garcia, 23, is widely considered one of the best young prospects in boxing, alongside fellow lightweight Devin Haney. 'King Ry' is coming off an impressive seventh-round stoppage win against Luke Campbell in early 2021.

Despite getting dropped in the second round, Garcia rallied back to dominate the former Olympic gold medalist. The American captured the WBC Interim Lightweight Championship, which could make him the mandatory challenger to for the winner of George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney.

After more than a year out of the ring, Garcia is scheduled to return against experienced contender Emmanuel Tagoe, who has not lost a bout since his debut in 2004. However, this will only be the second time that the Ghanaian has fought outside of his home country.

A win for Ryan Garcia would add another name to his undefeated record and there are big fights that await him in late 2022 or early 2023. It is plausible that 'King Ry' could also face the winner of Davis and Romero.

Edited by Harvey Leonard