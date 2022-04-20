Shakur Stevenson trains with Terence Crawford ahead of Oscar Valdez fight

Shakur Stevenson is set to fight Oscar Valdez on April 30th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Newark native has been training with WBO Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford in preparation for the biggest fight of his career so far.

Stevenson posted a picture alongside 'Bud' on Twitter and thanked him for a good training session.

"Champ came and gave me that work - 9 rounds of him pushing me, April 30th it’s gone be a show"

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson Champ came and gave me that work - 9 rounds of him pushing me, April 30th it’s gone be a show Champ came and gave me that work - 9 rounds of him pushing me, April 30th it’s gone be a show 💯 https://t.co/AxeCVuDEdc

Stevenson will look to unify the Super Featherweight Championship when he takes on Oscar Valdez. The 24-year-old is coming off a 10th-round TKO victory against Jamel Herring, which took his unblemished professional record to 17-0. The WBO Super Featherweight Champion will be looking to bag his 18th career win on April 30th.

Meanwhile, Terence Crawford has seemingly found his next opponent. Errol Spence Jr. called out the reigning WBO Welterweight Champion after his recent victory over Yordenis Ugas. A potential Crawford vs. Spence Jr. bout would be a massive fight, as both boxers are big draws. Moreover, they are both undefeated, making the matchup all the more intriguing.

Shakur Stevenson believes he is better than Floyd Mayweather was at his age

Shakur Stevenson is one of the most confident boxers around. Throughout his scintillating rise to the top, the unbeaten phenom has always backed up his claims. In the first episode of Blood, Sweat and Tears: Valdez vs Stevenson, Stevenson spoke about why he thinks he is a better fighter than Floyd Mayweather was at the age of 23.

"I like the comparison to Floyd, but at the end of the day, Floyd at twenty-three and me at twenty-three. You sit there, you watch and pay attention and I feel like I know more than him. I just feel like I'm on a whole another level. I feel like there's going to be a masterclass performance by me."

Watch the interview below:

While he may have a point about the difference between himself and a 23-year-old Floyd Mayweather, Shakur Stevenson still has a long way to go to match the accomplishments of 'Money', who holds a professional record of 50-0. Stevenson will look to remain undefeated when he takes on Oscar Valdez later this month.

Edited by C. Naik