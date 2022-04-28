"It's a 50-50 fight" - Teofimo Lopez gives his predictions for Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Former Unified Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez has given his prediction for the upcoming Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez bout.

The duo are set to square off against each other this weekend on April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated matchup will be a Super-Featherweight Unification bout which will see the WBO, WBC and The Ring titles being put on the line.

Heading into the fight, Shakur Stevenson has emerged as a massive favorite, however, Oscar Valdez's boxing skills cannot be undermined. Valdez is more than capable of pulling off a massive upset come fight night.

Speaking about the same, Teofimo Lopez recently gave his thoughts on the Super-Featherweight unification bout.

During an interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Takeover' said:

"It's gonna be a great fight, I can't really pick right now who I'm going for, it's a 50-50. You know, everybody's gonna side with who they wanna side with but if you look at it man statistic wise and stylistic wise, it's going to be a 50-50 fight."

With 'The Takeover' suggesting that it's going to be a 50-50 fight, it will be interesting to see how the fight turns out when Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez step inside the boxing ring come fight night.

Teofimo Lopez says Dmitry Bivol is the perfect opponent for Canelo Alvarez

Lopez has offered his take on Canelo Alvarez's next fight. Alvarez is currently gearing up to take on Dmitry Bivol next on May 7 in an attempt to become the WBA Light-Heavyweight Champion.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, ' The Takeover' explained why Bivol is the perfect opponent for the pound-for-pound king, and he said:

"From the fights I've seen him, tricky dude but he's very solid, very tight and Canelo likes guys like that. He can pick 'em off, like you could really pick 'em off. I mean he did it with Calllum Smith, even though Callum Smith was tall, he was boxed up like this to the point where Canelo just went around, clipped him, brought him down. So it's all about how they box man but it's a fight made for Canelo."

Edited by David Andrew