Watch: Terence Crawford targets Charlo if the Errol Spence Jr. fight doesn't happen 

Terence Crawford is the WBO World Welterweight champion and the No. 1 ranked welterweight, according to Boxrec. Fans have long called for a fight between Crawford and WBA, WBC, and IBF World Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr..

'Bud' Crawford does, however, have an alternative plan if a dream-fight between the two at the top of the welterweight division cannot be made.

Crawford said:

“Most definitely if that fight with Charlo is a fight that could be taken if the Errol Spence fight does not come in to fruition, of course I will take it.”

Jermell Charlo is the undisputed champion at 154 lbs. After a draw with Brian Castano in their first fight, Charlo knocked out the Argentinian. Charlo was crowned the IBF, WBO, WBA, and WBC World Super Welterweight Champion.

Jermell has, however, been dismissive of Terence Crawford and doesn't seem interested in a bout with the welterweight champion. Instead, Jermell’s brother Jermall who fights at 160 lbs, has been willing to move down to 154 lbs to face Crawford.

Crawford's fight against Jermell would be much bigger due to the latter being the king of the division.

Crawford hit back at Jermell Charlo by calling him a "Pus**."

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford bro I know you would I believe you too. But yo brother still pussy. @FutureOfBoxing you coming down to fight me at 154bro I know you would I believe you too. But yo brother still pussy. 😭😭😭 @FutureOfBoxing you coming down to fight me at 154 😭😭😭 bro I know you would I believe you too. But yo brother still pussy.😉

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. Is the biggest fight at welterweight

Most observers believe that one of Errol Spence or Terence Crawford is the best welterweight, with fans clamoring for a bout between the two. Crawford who had been with Top Rank for 11 years, left his promotional team in order to make the fight happen. The bitter exit between Top Rank and Crawford has even involved a lawsuit between the two bodies.

Considering that Crawford is no longer tied to Top Rank, the fight is at its likeliest to happen. Both fighters are at the peak of their careers and it would make the most financial sense for the two to fight next.

It would also be a hugely exciting fight and could crown an undisputed champion at welterweight. An undisputed champion in lightweight and super welterweight has been crowned already this year.

