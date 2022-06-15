Tyson Fury slams popular media site for alleged false report about his comeback - ‘Idiots they are’

Tyson Fury has called out a popular media organization in the United Kingdom for its supposed false reports about his return to the ring.

‘The Gypsy King’ branded the Daily Mail editorial team "idiots" for reporting that his camp was in negotiations to fight the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch for the Undisputed Heavyweight Title.

In an interview over the UniBet Lowdown podcast, a video of which was uploaded to Queensberry Promotions YouTube, Fury slammed the British daily newspaper and website:

“I say the Daily Mail, idiots they are, publishing whatever that I’m in deep negotiations or my team, and the Saudis… Well, Frank Warren’s my team. If anybody’s gonna be doing any sort of dealings with anybody for any fights, its gonna Frank, or Robert [Davies] my lawyer. And Robert don’t know anything, Frank don’t know anything… it’s just the Daily Mail talking.”

Watch Tyson Fury’s full interview:

A day after the Daily Mail report, Fury vehemently denied the claim through his Twitter account, calling it the “biggest load of rubbish ever.”

Usyk beat Joshua at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year to seize the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO Heavyweight Titles. With the win, the Ukrainian became a two-weight world champion. He held the Undisputed Cruiserweight Title from 2018 to 2019

The pair are reportedly set for their second encounter in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Tyson Fury ready to return if the price is right

Tyson Fury has not completely shut down the idea of returning inside the squared circle. In the same interview, the 33-year-old said he will return to the ring but wants a big payday to do so:

“When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder again, there’s only gonna be one man to sort this out, this absolute circus out. What I would say to these people who want this fight to happen is – you better have a big chequebook. Because to bring the big GK out of retirement for active battle duty, to redeem this country yet again, it’s gonna cost.”

He went on to say:

“I am a prize fighter and I do fight for prizes, but it’s gonna cost if you want me to do a mission on this guy, this middleweight, I’ll show you what a real heavyweight does to them. That’s gonna be expensive. So they’re gonna have to have deep pockets.”

Fury has repeatedly claimed he’s walking away from the sport following his knockout victory against Dillian Whyte in April.

However, the Englishman is yet to vacate his crown and has kept his body in shape with rigorous training, fanning speculations that he is open to lacing up his gloves again.

