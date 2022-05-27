"I'm doing my job" - Conor Benn comments on his next potential opponents

British welterweight Conor Benn has expressed his frustrations over how easy his recent wins have been. 'The Destroyer' awaits confirmation of his next opponent and is hoping for it to be a big name and a step up in competition.

The 25-year-old contender is now 21-0 after obliterating Chris van Heerden in his last bout. Benn won via a second-round knockout in an emphatic performance.

Following his win, his promoter Eddie Hearn claimed that he will be looking to set up his fighter for a "big, big" fight next. Benn was reminded of Hearn's comments in a recent interview with Seconds Out Boxing. He replied:

"Well, let's hope so. It's enough talking about having step ups. Every time I have stepped up, in terms of their [Matchroom] step ups, it's been easy work, so let's have it out."

The Brit then proposed some names as future opponents:

"[Yordenis] Ugas, [Keith] Thurman... At the end of the day, whatever fights materialize, materialize. My job is to beat up whoever they put in front of me. I'm doing my job and my job is knocking people out."

It's no surprise that the confident Conor Benn is looking to increase his level of competition to the caliber of Yordenis Ugas and Keith Thurman.

Ugas is a seasoned welterweight who has shared the ring with the likes of Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Shawn Porter. The Cuban has a record of 27-5 and could prove to be a stern test for Benn.

Meanwhile, Thurman holds only one loss on his 32-fight resume, which came against Pacquiao in 2019. 'One Time' is looking to regain his championship status.

Watch Conor Benn's full interview here:

Who's a tougher challenge for Conor Benn - Keith Thurman or Yordenis Ugas?

On paper, the answer would be Keith Thurman. 'One Time' was at the pinnacle of the division when he was the Unified Welterweight World Champion. He held the WBA title from 2015 to 2019 and the WBC title from 2017 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Ugas held the WBA welterweight title from January 2021 to April 2022, having previously held the WBA title from 2020. He was then elevated to Super Champion and also challenged for the WBC welterweight title in 2019. The Cuban came up short against former two-time champion Shawn Porter.

Both men will prove to be significant step-ups for Benn. However, the same has been said for the Brit's previous encounters and he proved the claims wrong. With an announcement expected to be made within the coming weeks, Conon Benn will be looking to push himself closer to a world title shot.

Edited by Aziel Karthak