Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer - Time, date, and how to watch the fight live 

The heavyweight matchup between Joe Joyce and Christian Hammer is quickly approaching, with the Brit setting his eyes on the winner of Oleksandr Uysk and Anthony Joshua.

The clash will be an intriguing event, as Joyce has joined the elite of heavyweight talent, carrying an impressive 92.31% knockout rate. Hammer will not fear a toe-to-toe battle against the former British Olympian, as the German holds threatening power too.

Where will the fight be?

The clash will take place at Wembley's OVO Arena in London, England.

When will the fight be and how can I watch it?

The heavyweight fight will take place on Saturday, July 2.

In the US, the matchup will be available to watch on ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 one-time fee). The start time is scheduled for 2pm EST / 11am PT, with the headline fighters expected to make their ring walks at approximately 17:15pm EST / 14:15pm PT.

In the UK, the fight will be available on BT Sport (£25 per month for the BT Sport pass). The start time is scheduled for 7pm BST, while the ring walk is expected to take place around 10:15pm BST.

The full fight card

The main event will be a blockbuster, but the rest of the card includes some intriguing names. The finalized card is as follows:

Main Events:

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer for the WBC silver heavyweight and the WBO international heavyweight titles

Jason Cunningham vs. Zolani Tete for Cunningham's commonwealth super bantamweight title

Undercard:

Callum Johnson vs. Igor Mikhalkin; Light heavyweight

Nathan Heaney vs. Nizar Trimech; Middleweight

Mark Chamberlain vs. Marc Vidal; Lightweight

Micky Burke vs. Serge Ambomo; Super welterweight

Henry Turner vs. Jakub Laskowski; Super lightweight

Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp; Cruiserweight

Arnold Obodai vs. TBA; Cruiserweight

What's next for Joe Joyce if he beats Christian Hammer?

If Joyce defeats Hammer on Saturday night, his attention should turn to the heavyweight title fight between Joshua and Usyk on August 20.

Both the Ukrainian and 'AJ' are looking to be involved in a huge undisputed clash against Tyson Fury if they win.

This may mean that the 'Juggernaut' will have to look at the likes of Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder, and Daniel Dubois for his next match. Additionally, he may watch the results of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz and Derek Chisora vs. Kubrat Pulev.

Joe Joyce ultimately focusing on defeating his veteran opponent in his home country, but if he is victorious, he can begin to look for bigger fights against bigger names.

Watch Joyce vs. Dubois here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far