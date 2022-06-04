"Far from bone dry" – George Kambosos Jr. defends missing weight for Devin Haney fight

George Kambosos Jr. allayed fears that he was struggling with his weight ahead of his Undisputed Lightweight Championship bout against Devin Haney.

This came after 'Ferocious' initially came in .36 pounds over the 135-pound lightweight limit. On his final try after over an hour's delay, the Unified WBO, WBA, IBF and The Ring Lightweight Champion recorded an official weight of 134.49 pounds, making Sunday's fight at the Marvel Stadium official.

Meanwhile, WBC Lightweight Champion Haney comfortably clocked in at 134.92 pounds in his first attempt.

The undefeated Aussie fighter's initial failure to make weight sparked a heated confrontation between the fighters’ respective camps. Cheers and jeers crowded the Margaret Court Arena as fans in attendance partook in the hostilities.

On social media, many also raised eyebrows about Kambosos Jr.'s weight slip-up, with some claiming that the he is already “bone dry” and struggling. Among those who aired their concerns was former world champion-turned-commentator Sergio Mora.

However, Kambosos Jr. responded to Mora on Twitter, saying that he actually “had some fun with it.”:

“Actually, been eating and hydrated all week, [I’m] far from bone dry, brother. Had some fun with it, went and done a piss, watched my kids run around in the back and then came on stage 0.5 under. Hope [you’re] well and tuning in tomorrow.”

The weigh-in spectacle provided one last twist in the dramatic build-up to the fight, where Kambosos and Haney will battle it out to become the first Undisputed Lightweight Champion since the four-belt era began in 2004.

Check out George Kambosos Jr.’s second attempt on the scales:

What would have happened had George Kambosos Jr. failed to make weight?

Failing to make championship weight would have had dire consequences for George Kambosos Jr.'s dream of becoming an undisputed champion.

Had Kambosos Jr. come over the 135-pound limit the second time, he would have forfeited his right to fight for all four major belts. This means that even if he won against Haney on Sunday, he would not be able to claim the 23-year-old American’s WBC strap.

However, 'The Dream' would still be eligible to win all four major championships and become the first Undisputed Lightweight Champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1990.

