George Kambosos Jr. says he will retire if Devin Haney beats him again – “No plan B, do or die” 

It’s all or nothing for George Kambosos Jr. ahead of his rematch against Devin Haney.

After news of their second faceoff broke out, ‘Ferocious’ said he will walk away from the sport if he fails to avenge his loss last June at the hands of ‘The Dream’.

In a video posted on YouTube by FightHubTV, the 29-year-old Kambosos said:

“No plan B, do or die. Like what I said, if I’m not victorious, adios Ferocious Kambosos.”

Kambosos’ reign as the Undisputed Lightweight Champion ended in Melbourne on June 5 when Haney claimed a decisive points victory.

Regardless, the Australian pugilist is confident he can reverse what happened in their first encounter where Haney put on a boxing clinic before more than 40,000 people at Marvel Stadium.

Kambosos said he will be in a different state of mind for the rematch as he noted how he thrives being the underdog in his fights:

“It’s a beautiful thing. This is where I’ve been my whole career and I love that underdog mentality. I lost that in the last fight, I didn’t have that. So to be back in the trenches, to be back in the dark, to be back to being left alone, I could train in peace.”

Kambosos worked his way up from the shadows before becoming one of the stars in the 135-pound division after his thrilling upset win over Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden late last year.

His ascension to the top ended with his first title defense, as Kambosos was convincingly beaten in front of his home crowd.

Watch George Kambosos Jr. talk about his upcoming rematch vs. Devin Haney:

George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney 2: What do we know so far?

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2 was recently confirmed for October 15 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The rematch, dubbed 'Repeat or Revenge', comes just two months after the pair’s first fight. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) will defend his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles for the first time, while Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) will look to regain his former glory.

Tickets for Haney-Kambosos 2 will go on-sale on August 25, at 10 am AEST via tegsport.com.au. It is being promoted by Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Duco Events, and TEG Sport.

The winner of the Kambosos-Haney 2 may possibly face former lightweight king Vasiliy Lomachenko next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham