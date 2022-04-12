Watch: George Kambosos Jr shows off "Den of truth" training facility as he prepares to fight Devin Haney

George Kambosos Jr. has revealed his training facility, known as the 'den of truth' as he begins his preparations to fight Devin Haney on June 5 in Australia. Kambosos and Haney will battle to become undisputed at lightweight with the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Championships all on the line.

Here's what George Kambosos Jr. had to say about his training set up on Fight Hype:

"It's up and running, it's official and we're putting in a lot of hard work behind the scenes in our training and we've got everything we need and we are putting the rest of the stuff that's got to get done. There's some mirrors and some other fancy stuff but this is where we go in the trenches, where we put in the work and it's a good place where myself and my team can stay focused."

Watch the full video of Kambosos giving a personal tour on Fight Hype:

George Kambosos Jr. is solely focused on Devin Haney

Kambosos continued by stating how he is not getting carried away with his recent success and the belts he won off Teofimo Lopez back in November. The Australian remains focused on Haney and is determined to build on his legacy.

Watch the fight highlights of Kambosos vs Lopez:

"I still got that chip on my shoulder, like I'm a contender on the rise. These belts are fantastic, they're the hardware but does that really motivate me? My motivation comes from my legacy and what I'm trying to achieve. I'm trying to get to a great place for the love of the sport. I love fighting, I would fight Haney right now if he was ready to fight."

'Ferocious' will have the home advantage when he takes on the American.

Both the first fight and a potential rematch will take place in Australia. 'The Dream' also signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank and Lou DiBella, meaning his next few fights will be on ESPN.

It remains to be seen if Kambosos can continue his winning streak and defeat one of the most highly regarded young talents in boxing.

Meanwhile, Haney has an opportunity to showcase his skills and prove that he is the best lightweight in the world.

