Gervonta Davis will indeed face Ryan Garcia, but not in his next fight.

'Tank' has been out of the ring since his knockout win over Rolando Romero in May. Following that victory, he called for a clash with 'KingRy'. Garcia later did the same, calling out Davis after his win over Javier Fortuna earlier this year.

After months of silence, news broke late last month that the two lightweights had nearly made their clash official. The only thing standing in the way of the rare superfight was network distribution, but that has now been figured out as well.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia details:



Fight is a done deal

Eyed for April in Vegas

At a 136lbs catchweight

Tank first will fight on Jan 7th

Broadcaster situation is resolved

Reported joint Showtime/DAZN PPV Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia details:Fight is a done dealEyed for April in VegasAt a 136lbs catchweightTank first will fight on Jan 7thBroadcaster situation is resolvedReported joint Showtime/DAZN PPV 📋 Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia details:➖ Fight is a done deal➖ Eyed for April in Vegas➖ At a 136lbs catchweight➖ Tank first will fight on Jan 7th➖ Broadcaster situation is resolved➖ Reported joint Showtime/DAZN PPV

Earlier this week, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia announced that they would face off sometime in 2023. There's no date set for the contest, but rumors state it could go down in April.

While there were rumors that they would fight in January, that won't be the case. The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion revealed that he would fight that month, but not face Garcia.

Well, Davis will face someone named Garcia, just not Ryan. On Instagram, the champion announced that he would face Hector Luis Garcia next on January 7th. The contest will take place in Washington D.C., as previously reported.

Interestingly enough, the fight will take place on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis is a star, no doubt, but his fight with Garcia not taking place on traditional Showtime television hours is surprising.

Who is Hector Luis Garcia, the boxer facing Gervonta Davis?

While Hector Luis Garcia is no Ryan Garcia, he's still a capable opponent for Gervonta Davis.

'El Androide' is the reigning WBA (Super) super-featherweight champion, earning the title with a decision win over Roger Gutierrez in August. The win moved Garcia to 16-0 in his professional career, previously capturing wins over names such as Chris Colbert.

That win over 'Prime Time' was Garcia's biggest to date, which helped him gain the title opportunity. While he's not a super well-known talent, the 31-year-old is still recognized as one of the greatest 130-pound fighters on the planet.

However, he won't be competing in that weight class against Davis, as he will be moving to lightweight. It will be the first time that Garcia has competed in the weight class.

While some fans were disappointed with the bout announcement, there's no doubt that Hector Luis Garcia will give Gervonta Davis a tough fight next year. While the super-featherweight champion will be an underdog, he's used to beating the odds.

Poll : 0 votes