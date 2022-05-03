"Canelo over everybody" - Gervonta Davis gives his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Gervonta Davis believes Canelo Alvarez will emerge victorious in his upcoming fight against Dmitry Bivol.

Alvarez is set to face the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time the Mexican has fought since his historic win over Caleb Plant in November last year. In a recent interview with FightHub TV, 'Tank' gave his prediction for the fight.

"Canelo over everybody... I don't care if it's hard or not, he's gonna win."

When asked to give his assessment of Bivol, he said:

"No, he ain't better than Canelo."

Watch the interview below:

Davis is currently gearing up for his fight against Rolly Romero, which is set to go down on May 28th. The fight was originally set to take place last year, but Romero got into some legal trouble which resulted in the bout being postponed.

On May 28th, both Mayweather Promotions fighters will lock horns with the WBA Lightweight Championship on the line.

Jeff Mayweather chooses between Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney

Jeff Mayweather was recently asked to choose between Gervonta Davis, Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney. In an interview with Fighthype.com, Mayweather revealed who he would put his chips on out of the three. The former boxer replied:

"I only could pick one person because I only know one person that can, forget about all your defense. If he hit your a** one time, you're going to sleep, and that's Gervonta Davis. I pick him, I would pick him, not necessarily against everyone but I know that he has a chance that no one else has. You can be as slick as you want to, all it takes is one punch from him."

Watch the interview below:

'Tank' has unnatural strength for a lightweight. He earned his nickname because of his ridiculous punching power. The undefeated phenom has 25 professional boxing wins under his belt, with 24 coming via KO. He boasts of an impressive 96% knockout rate.

