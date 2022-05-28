Watch: Gervonta Davis' sparring partner sends "night night" warning to Rolly Romero 

Gervonta Davis' sparring partner Cobia Breedy sent a warning to Rolando Romero that 'Tank' will outbox him and then knock him out in the later rounds.

Davis and Romero are set to fight tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The WBA (regular) Lightweight Championship will be on the line and one fighter will lose their undefeated record.

There has been no love lost between the two boxers who have shared harsh words about each other in the build-up and were close to getting into a brawl at yesterday's weigh-in.

'Tank' is a strong favourite going into the contest and has beaten former world champions such as Leo Santa Cruz, Mario Barrios and Yuriorkis Gamboa. However, Romero is coming off an impressive seventh-round stoppage victory against Anthony Yigit back in July 2021.

Here's what Breedy said in an interview with FightHype:

"He gonna box him and then later on, it's night night, just like that."

Watch the full interview with Breedy:

Will Gervonta Davis knock out Rolly Romero?

Both Gervonta Davis and Rolly Romero are known for their punching power in the ring. 'Tank' has 24 knockouts of 26 victories whereas 'Rolly' has stopped 14 out of his 16 opponents. But Davis is widely considered to be the more talented boxer than the awkward and crude Romero.

The boxer from Baltimore has shown in his previous fights that he is willing to box on the back foot until he sees an opportunity to land a power shot. Against Santa Cruz in 2020, he landed a phenomenal left uppercut in the sixth round to knock out the Mexican despite not landing anything significant in the rounds prior.

Watch the fight highlights between Davis and Santa Cruz:

However, like his previous fight against Isaac Cruz, Davis has shown that he is happy to go the full 12 rounds if he believes his opponent is dangerous. 'The Pitbull' gave 'Tank' one of the toughest fights of his career and some believe the Mexican should have been awarded the victory.

It remains to be seen if 'Tank' employs the same kind of tactics against Romero who has openly predicted a first-round knockout. 'Rolly' is an unknown entity due to his minimal experience as both a professional and an amateur boxer.

