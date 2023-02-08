Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia appears to be in jeopardy over a disagreement regarding a contract clause. A 136-pound catchweight fight between the two undefeated boxers was reportedly agreed upon earlier this year and was expected to take place in Las Vegas on April 15.

The disagreement between the two parties is due to a rematch clause.

Gervonta Davis will be able to activate the clause if he loses and face Ryan Garcia once again. The dispute is over who will stage the second fight in the event of a Garcia win.

Davis is represented by Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions and broadcasting partner Showtime, while Ryan Garcia is represented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN.

DAZN and Golden Boy have even allowed the first fight to be a PBC show and be broadcast on Showtime, while DAZN will distribute the pay-per-view.

Garcia’s side believes that if ‘KingRy’ is the winner on the night then they should be able to stage the second fight with Golden Boy and distribute the rematch via DAZN. Allegedly, Davis’ side believes that even if 'Tank' loses, the rematch should remain with Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime.

Oscar De La Hoya spoke with ESPN in an interview, where he said:

“We’re literally down at the one-yard line. What’s holding everything up is the rematch clause. It’s only fair if Ryan wins, then our side controls everything as the A-side. This is just the way it always has been… It’s common sense that whoever wins is the A-side. That’s the bottom line. We’re not reinventing the wheel here."

De La Hoya insists he’s given into every demand to make the fight happen and that negotiations have been "pleasant":

“Al Haymon is dictating everything… They’ve asked for this, asked for that – who comes out first, the penalties if Ryan comes overweight. We’ve given in, we’ve negotiated, and everything has been very pleasant. If Ryan loses, sure, there’s no rematch. It’s been a pleasant negotiation, it really has. I really hope their side doesn’t fumble the ball and we have no Super Bowl."

Canelo Alvarez picks Gervonta Davis to beat Ryan Garcia

Canelo Alvarez, a former teammate of Ryan Garcia and pound-for-pound great, gave his prediction for the mega-fight between the two undefeated boxers. The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion said that he was picking 'Tank' to emerge victorious on the night in an interview with ES News:

“I think Tank has more experience. He’s got more things in his boxing skills. I think Tank, but it’s gonna be a good fight."

Alvarez's trainer, Eddie Reynoso, used to train Ryan Garcia until they split in a very public feud. Garcia claimed that the famed trainer did not have time for him in an interview with ESPN, and switched camps after doing five fight camps under the Mexican coach.

Canelo Alvarez offered a rebuttal to the 135-pound fighter, calling him "ungrateful" in an interview with DAZN and criticizing him for speaking out when he had "achieved nothing."

