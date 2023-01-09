Hector Luis Garcia admits he was temporarily blind from Gervonta Davis' punch, 'Tank' responds

Hector Luis Garcia faced off with Gervonta Davis this past Saturday night. In the aftermath, he said that “he couldn’t see” out of his right eye after being caught with punches from Davis at the end of the eighth round.

In his post-fight interview, the 130-pound fighter described what it was like being hit by the 26-KO veteran. Here’s what Garcia said after the match:

“When I got the shot to the head near the final bell, that’s when the eye just - I couldn’t see from it. I didn’t know where I was when he hit me with that shot, my head still hurts, my vision is back but that’s what happened. I didn’t know where I was, I couldn’t see from the right eye.”

Check out the interview below:

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis defended his WBA lightweight (regular) title on Saturday when Hector Luis Garcia retired on the stool ahead of round nine.

After a successful title defense, 'Tank' is en route to a mega fight against Ryan Garcia, who has reportedly been booked for April of this year at a 136-pound catchweight.

The undefeated lightweight responded to the news of Luis Garcia’s temporary disorientation on Twitter and during an interview with Seconds Out. Here’s what ‘Tank’ said:

“Yeah I knew it was a shot that hurt him but I didn’t know that it was like that, to not know where you are is crazy. I did not know I hit him that hard.”

Check out the full interview below:

Gervonta Davis’ Most vicious KOs

Gervonta Davis has been compared to 'Iron' Mike Tyson due to his vicious one-punch knockout power.

26 out of the Baltimore native's 28 wins came by way of KO/TKO. Some of his most memorable knockouts came from lightning fast hooks to the head, thrown with immeasurable power that seems to break the guard of even the toughest fighters.

Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero

The WBA Lightweight (Regular) titleholder put Hugo Ruiz on his knees after a powerful right hook to the head, thrown with perfect technique. The Mexican thought he could withstand the onslaught and stood up straight, only for his body to give out completely in a delayed response

Elsewhere, 'Tank' has also stopped Rolando Romero, Mario Barrios, and Leo Santa Cruz.

Check out the most vicious knockouts from ’Tank’ below:

Poll : 0 votes