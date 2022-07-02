Here's how to become a guest of Mike Tyson's HotBoxin' podcast

Mike Tyson's podcast, HotBoxin' with Mike, has opened up the platform to everyday fans of Tyson and the podcast. As mentioned on his podcast's Instagram, the legendary boxer is hosting a contest that will allow winners to fly out to Los Angeles, California, watch the taping live, and get a photo with Mike Tyson.

For those interested in getting to witness the magic of HotBoxin' with Mike live, all they have to do is click the link in the podcast's Instagram bio, download the app MoneyLion, and create a RoarTag. Completing these steps will enter fans into the drawing to win the trip of a lifetime, a trip which would allow them to witness one of the most exciting podcasts of this generation.

Tyson's podcast has been no stranger to having some of the biggest names in sports, music, and television sitting on its couch next to 'The Baddest Man On The Planet'. Dave Portnoy, Rosie Perez, Steve-O, The Game, YG, Stephen Fulton Jr., Kenan Thompson, Joe Rogan, Ric Flair, Jermall Charlo, Kevin Hart, and Israel Adesanya are just a few of the guests that Tyson has had on his guest list.

Enter the drawing through the podcast's Instagram to win an unforgetable experience.

Mike Tyson says he was on shrooms during his exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson revealed that during his 8-round exhibition bout from November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr., he was on magic mushrooms.

While on the Pivot podcast, Tyson revealed that fighting under the influence helps him train better, box better, and feel less of the hits landing. His most recent bout against Jones Jr. was done under the influence of shrooms, which he stated he wished he'd done during his career as a boxer.

Tyson has been adamant that his 'medication' (marijuana and shrooms) has made him a better fighter, and if he had known about it during his time as a professional boxer, he would've partook in usage of it.

