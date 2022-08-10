"It's bizzare" - George Groves is unsure of Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn

George Groves has questioned the recent announcement that Chris Eubank Jr. will fight Conor Benn on October 8 at the O2 Arena.

After weeks of speculation, Eubank Jr. and Benn are set to rekindle their family rivalry by facing each other in the ring. Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn famously fought on two separate occasions in 1990s in one of the most intense British rivalries of all time.

However, former Super Middleweight Champion Groves does not believe their sons are on a level playing field. In a recent interview with iFL TV, Groves said the following:

"It's bizarre. I've got to say it's bizarre. They're two totally different weights, totally different sizes. You would never think that this fight could get made. I'm sure it has taken a long time to get made."

He added:

"I don't know the ins and outs of details yet...I think it's at some catchweight and there might be some rehydration clauses. Stuff like that, which will ultimately play into speculation about how this fight's going to go."

There has been no confirmation yet as to what weight the bout between Eubank and Benn will be at. Regardless, due to the size difference between the two fighters, there is speculation it will take place at a catchweight of 156 or 157 lbs.

George Groves does not believe Conor Benn has a chance against Chris Eubank Jr.

Groves continued by expressing how he doesn't believe Benn can defeat Eubank Jr. The former WBA Super Middleweight Champion is convinced that Benn is too small to capture the victory.

"I gotta be honest. I think this is a step too far for Conor Benn. Definitley not the right fight for him now because he's on such a great run and he is two weight divisions smaller than Eubank...Eubank has competed at super middleweight and held his own."

Chris Eubank Jr. has spent the majority of his career at middleweight. He also spent a couple of years at super middleweight from 2017 to 2019, notably being beaten by Groves via points in the Super Six Boxing series.

Meanwhile, Conor Benn has never fought higher than welterweight. 'The Destroyer' fought Chris Van Heerden back in April at the Manchester Arena, winning via a second-round stoppage.

