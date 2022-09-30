"He would get his a** whooped" - Jake Paul explains why KSI is "ducking" Tyron Woodley 

Jake Paul explained to Tyron Woodley why KSI is "ducking" the former UFC welterweight champion.

The Brit recently put up a poll on Twitter asking his fans who they think he should fight next. After more than 800,000 votes, Tyron Woodley ranked the highest. Thirty-eight percent of the other votes included names like Dillon Danis, who came in at a close second. Despite the results of the poll, 'JJ' has not called out Woodley or looked to secure a fight.

Take a look at KSI's poll:

ksi @KSI Who do you want me to fight in January? Who do you want me to fight in January?

In the latest episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber told Woodley about the poll and spoke about why KSI is "ducking" him:

"Yeah and I don't think he does [want to fight Woodley] at all. He would get his a** whooped."

Woodley then spoke about how, since the advent of YouTube boxing, Paul and KSI have been fighting for the top spot and to be known as the best YouTube boxer. He also added:

"I feel like if you fight real deal fighters, you more likely gonna be called the real deal."

Jake Paul believes KSI's previous opponents were not "the real deal" despite one of them being listed as a professional boxer. 'The Nightmare' is fresh off a win against two opponents in one night on August 27. He is now looking to fight again in January next year before eventually making his way to a fight against 'The Problem Child'.

Take a look at the video:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley talk about the punch that knocked out Woodley in their second fight

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fought each other twice, with the former UFC welterweight champion losing both fights. While the first fight was equally balanced, the second fight had a more exciting ending. In the sixth round of the fight, 'The Problem Child' disguised an overhand right as a body shot and connected on Woodley's temple to send him buckling to the floor.

In the same episode of the show, Woodley addressed the punch:

"We can address the punch, it was a f***in hard a** punch that was thrown right? I feel like I was winning most of the fight, and then we get to the point, I think you looked like you was gonna throw an overhand right and I lift my hands up like, 'He ain't gonna throw it.' The second I did that is when the punch comes and I f***ing dropped my hands at the same time you threw a bomb."

The punch connected so well that 'The Chosen One' lay unconscious on the canvas for a minute or so after the referee called a stop to the contest. Both Paul and Woodley have gained respect for each other after their fights and seem to have squashed their rivalry.

Take a look at the clip from the show below:

betr @betr Tyron Woodley talks about the punch from @jakepaul that sent him to the canvas Tyron Woodley talks about the punch from @jakepaul that sent him to the canvas 👀 https://t.co/bFSideKGhs

