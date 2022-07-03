Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer time in 25 countries: USA, UK, India, Japan, Kenya and more

Heavyweight contenders Joe Joyce and Christian Hammer are set to go to war later today in London.

Joe Joyce will look to remain undefeated as he returns to the SSE Arena later tonight. The Brit is returning to the ring for the first time since his knockout victory over Carlos Takam in July 2021.

Christian Hammer, on the other hand, is looking to remain in title contention. He's currently 2-2 in his last four appearances in the ring, with his latest being a knockout victory over Drazen Janjanin in May.

See the start times for Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer below:

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer - Timings

US:

The main event is expected to take place at 6:00 PM EST in the United States.

UK:

Joe Joyce vs. Christian Hammer main event coverage will begin around 11:00 PM BST.

India:

The main event coverage in India will begin around 3:30 AM IST on July 3rd.

Mexico:

The main event coverage in Mexico will start around 5:00 PM local time.

Australia:

The main event coverage in Australia will start around 8:00 AM local time on July 3rd.

Japan:

The main event coverage in Japan will start around 7:00 AM local time on July 3rd.

China:

The main event coverage in China will begin around 6:00 AM local time on July 3rd.

Brazil:

Brazil's main event coverage will start at around 7:00 PM local time.

Argentina:

The main event coverage in Argentina will start at around 7:00 PM local time.

Spain:

The main event coverage in Spain will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Germany:

The main event coverage in Germany will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Canada:

The main event coverage in Canada will start around 6:00 PM.

Russia:

The main event coverage in Russia will start at around 1:00 AM on July 3rd.

Scotland:

The main event coverage in Scotland will start at around 11:00 PM on Saturday.

Ireland:

The main event coverage in Ireland will start at around 11:00 PM local time.

Pakistan:

The main event coverage in Pakistan will start at around 3:00 AM local time on Sunday.

Portugal:

The main event coverage in Portugal will start at around 11:00 PM local time.

New Zealand:

The main event coverage in New Zealand will start at around 10:00 AM on Sunday.

France:

The main event coverage in France will start at around 12:00 am.

Denmark:

The main event coverage in Denmark will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

South Africa:

The main event coverage in South Africa will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Egypt:

The main event coverage in Egypt will start at around 12:00 AM local time.

Finland:

The main event coverage in Finland will start at around 1:00 AM on July 3rd.

Italy:

The main event coverage in Italy will start at around 12:00 AM local time on Sunday.

South Korea:

The main event coverage in South Korea will begin at 7:00 AM local time on July 3rd.

Kenya:

The main event coverage in Kenya will begin at 1:00 AM local time on Sunday.

