Katie Taylor is still eager to fight on May 20th in Dublin at 3Arena, despite Amanda Serrano pulling out of their match due to injury.

‘KT’ took to Instagram to call out Chantelle Cameron (17-0-0) who is the undisputed world super-lightweight champion in women’s boxing. Taylor wrote in the caption:

"Let's go champion Chantelle Cameron, happy to move up in weight ,Let's get it done Eddie Hearn, this homecoming has waited long enough! @3arenadublin is available so let's give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th."

Cameron has been named as a possible opponent by Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn and would be a suitable one, as both women are undefeated champions in their individual weight classes.

Katie Taylor has wanted to make her hometown debut for the longest time, and although the fight against Serrano at 3Arena fell through, it seems like the Irish boxer would still like to compete in May, albeit with a different opponent and in a different venue than what she planned for.

Cameron has won all 17 of her professional fights and beat Jessica McCaskill by unanimous decision last November to become the UK’s first ever undisputed female champion. The Northampton boxer reacted to the prospect of fighting Taylor last year on Twitter, but wasn’t sure if the fight would ever happen, she wrote:

"Would be an honour to share the ring with the very best in boxing and challenge myself. Unfortunately it ain’t happening next for me BUT what a fight it would be. 2 Undisputed. 2 Undefeated."

However, since Taylor’s post, it looks like the tides have turned. Cameron replied to Taylor’s call out on the social media platform and said this in response:

“Let’s do it”

Eddie Hearn details why Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 was postponed

Eddie Hearn detailed the events that led to the super-fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano being postponed to a later date. The Irishwoman was set to face the Puerto Rican boxer in Dublin on May 20th at 3Arena for a massive rematch after their blockbuster fight in April 2022.

In an interview with iFL TV, Hearn discussed Taylor's injury problems after the fight:

"She [Katie Taylor] had a very tough fight with Erika Cruz, and it was like 14 weeks away from the date of the fight. We felt that it would be fine, subject to any injuries, she got cut in the fight, it was a tough fight. The week after the fight, her hands were a bit sore etc., as the extra time has unfolded, she has got a through niggles."

He added:

"Unfortunately, over the last week, we have been made aware of it, she saw various doctors and then just said she needs a bit more time. We don’t think it is going to be a lot of time, it is going to be a delay, and how long that delay will be, will be unveiled over the coming week."

Check out the full interview below:

