Who beat Kim Kardashian in a boxing match in 2009? Net worth in 2022, profession, height, and more 

Kim Kardashian has pivoted into several professions. Over the years, she has taken on various roles and kept the mainstream audience's attention engaged. She is currently a reality TV star and a major cultural influence.

With that said, her in-ring boxing stint in 2009 might be the most bizarre crossover event the sport has ever witnessed.

Kardashian hosted a charity boxing event which was telecast on the show "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

Kim, however, fell prey to her opponent Tamara Frapasella in a lopsided match and departed with a bruised eye. Kardashian publicly admitted to training only three days prior to the fight.

Tamara Frapasella was also unfamiliar with the sport, but she showed she could take on the the fashion diva. According to Imdb, Frapasella is an actress and a producer most famously known for her contributions to Cross (2011), Cut/Print (2012), Minor League: A Football Story (2010), and American Maniacs (2012) among several more projects. Her reported networth is $1.3 million as of now in 2022.

Standing at 1.73 m, Tamara had a significant height advantage over the 1.57 m tall Kim Kardashian when they locked horns over a decade ago. Frapasella used her range to the fullest with good jabs. Kim appeared clueless inside the ring as Frapasella unloaded a barrage of punches.

Nevertheless, the charity event proved to be a huge success. It reportedly raised $11,000 for social causes and grabbed the attention of the sporting and entertainment communities.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only one taking a loss that night

Before Kim lost against Frapasella, her brother Rob Kardashian suffered a bigger misfortune inside the ring. He fought an opponent whom Kim claimed to be a trained fighter. Rob also weighed 35 lbs less than his opponent.

All these factors resulted in Rob suffering a concussion during the bout. He was also taken to the hospital and was under medical attention for a brief period.

Fortunately, no one suffered any serious injuries. Kim seems to have learned a lesson as she never stepped through the ropes again.

However, celebrity boxing and exhibition fights have become highly popular now. For instance, Logan Paul has already fought Floyd Mayweather and his brother was paired off against Hasim Rahman Jr. not too long ago.

It is unlikely that Kim will ever fight again, but given the Kardashians' business savvy and a flair for the dramatic, we may not have seen the last of the Kardashians in a boxing ring.

