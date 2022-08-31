"Shut the f**k up with your Top G shit" - KSI berates Andrew Tate for 'demeaning' women

KSI, or Olajide Olatunji, recently berated Andrew Tate for making 'demeaning' comments towards women. It all started out when the Brit 'jokingly' praised Tate being banned from Instagram.

'Top G' took offense to KSI's tweet and attacked him on his podcast, even calling KSI 'two-faced' for switching his views so fast. In a previous video, the Brit had spoken about how some of 'Cobra' Tate's points are "so good."

However, after Tate called the Brit out to a fight and said that Jake Paul could beat 'JJ', the YouTuber came out with his own reply to the former Kickboxing World Champion in his latest Reddit reaction video:

"You wanna come at me? You wanna be like Jake Paul's gonna smoke me, all this? Man, shut the f**k up with your 'Top G' shit and your whole, 'Oh escape the matrix' bollocks. It's funny because he said I was a fan, I never was a fan, I said I agreed with some of your comments...But when you started talking about women, I was like what are you on about bro?!"

He continued:

"Why you being stupid, why you demeaning women, repeatedly. Like you come up with good points and then you just come up with outrageous, stupid points."

Both Olatunji and Andrew Tate have called the other out for a fight. With 'The Nightmare' returning to the ring again in January, this could be an interesting fight to make; The YouTuber-turned-boxer against the former four-time kickboxing champion.

Olatunji calling out Andrew Tate:

Take a look at the video below:

Andrew Tate takes shots at KSI during his podcast

Prior to KSI's fight against Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda, the Brit was involved in a fierce back-and-forth against arguably the most popular man on the internet right now.

Andrew Tate did not like how fast the YouTuber switched up from saying 'Top G' made good points to acting as if he never agreed with anything he said. 'Cobra' Tate was furious and he berated 'JJ':

"This is a personal message to you KSI, I had no problem with you....but when I get banned, you wanna go from a fan to just f***ing instantly cowering out to the matrix. That makes you a hypocrite, there's nothing more disgusting than a male hypocrite...At least Jake Paul was man enough to say stand up for f***ing free speech. If you ever fought Jake, he would smash your f***ing face in."

'JJ' is looking to return to the ring in January and has publicly called out Tate for a fight. Fans are hoping to see 'Top G' in action against the YouTuber.

Take a look at a clip from Tate's podcast:

