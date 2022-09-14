"Looked like this was probably the end of the road" - Michael Bisping explains why potential Tyson Fury clash is a 'gift' for Anthony Joshua

Michael Bisping has weighed in on the potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping asserted that the fight would be a "gift" for Joshua. The former UFC middleweight champion alluded to the fact that 'AJ' has lost three of his last five fights.

'The Count' highlighted that Joshua is coming off back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Michael Bisping suggested that despite the recent losses and his infamous post-fight outburst after losing the rematch to Usyk, 'AJ' could redeem himself by beating the undefeated Tyson Fury in their long-awaited grudge match.

He opined that Fury's 60-40 purse split offer to Joshua in their rumored 70-million-pound matchup, including a rematch clause if 'AJ' wins, is a fair deal. Bisping noted that Joshua would earn not just more money but also respect if he defeats Fury.

He pointed out that a fighter is only as good as their last fight. On that note, he feels beating arch-enemy Fury would help Joshua reclaim his lost glory and solidify himself as the UK's and the world's top boxer. Bisping stated:

"He did well in the [Usyk] rematch, but it looked like this was probably the end of the road for Anthony Joshua. And then, my God! What a gift he has been given! Tyson Fury has come out of the woodwork. Apparently, he was retired, then it was, 'I'll only fight someone for 500 million.' Then he calls out Derek Chisora. And now he's calling out Anthony Joshua."

He added:

"This is an unbelievable opportunity that Tyson Fury has just offered to him."

Watch Bisping discuss the topic at 1:42 in the video below:

Anthony Joshua has reportedly accepted the terms for Tyson Fury fight

Boxing reporter Michael Benson reported that Anthony Joshua has agreed to all terms for a fight against Tyson Fury for the WBC Heavyweight Title on December 3. Fury initially wanted to fight Oleksandr Usyk to determine the new Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. However, the Ukrainian fighter is dealing with injury issues and is unlikely to fight again this year.

Considering the aforementioned variables at play, 'The Gypsy King' called out 'AJ', and it now appears that the boxing world will finally witness the Fury-Joshua dream matchup materialize. In regards to the rumored Fury-Joshua fight's terms, Benson noted:

"Anthony Joshua has now accepted… Tyson Fury's initial 60/40 split offer Rematch clause, 50/50 split if AJ wins and Fury's demanded date of Dec 3rd. If no contract disputes, only issue outstanding is broadcaster. Both have said they're open to joint BT/DAZN PPV."

