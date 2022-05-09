“Next fight, use the jab” - Mike Tyson breaks down Canelo Alvarez loss to Dmitry Bivol

Mike Tyson explained what he felt went wrong for Canelo Alvarez in his failed attempt to defeat WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

The Russian titleholder shocked the world over the weekend when he scored a unanimous decision win over the current pound-for-pound king.

The 31-year-old came out the aggressor in the opening rounds, landing the heavier shots, which left the Mexican superstar bruised and, at times, visibly frustrated. The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion tried to bounce back and dictate the tempo, but Bivol wasn’t deterred as he mixed up his attack while exploiting his size advantage.

Bivol looked the more composed fighter from the opening bell, and for the second time in his career, Canelo looked lost inside the ring. The bout ended with all three judges scoring it 115-113 in favor of Bivol.

Punchstats showed Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) landed a career-low 84 punches overall, while Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) nearly doubled it up with 154.

‘Iron Mike’ believes that had Alvarez used his jabs effectively, it would have been a completely different fight. The heavyweight legend also gave the Mexican superstar pointers on how to approach a possible rematch with his most recent conqueror. Tyson told FightHype.com:

“If Canelo was using the jab effectively and hard, the guy wouldn’t be able to come in because the guy would be worry of Canelo’s jabs. If he’s not jabbing, he has no defense. If he’s not gonna jab, the guy’s gonna walk right into him like he did. Next fight, use the jab, [and it would be a] different fight.”

Watch Mike Tyson discuss Bivol vs. Alvarez below:

Mike Tyson was ringside with his wife for Bivol-Alvarez fight

Mike Tyson was among the stars that gathered in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch the clash between Dmitry Bivol and Canelo Alvarez.

Tyson was ringside accompanied by his wife, Lakiha Spicer.

Tyson retired in 2005 with his professional career standings at 50-6 (2 NC). The former Heavyweight Champion competed in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which was the last time he has featured in the ring.

