Vegan journalist applauds Mike Tyson’s explanation of veganism- “I don’t eat anything that has a mother and father”

Mike Tyson’s idea of veganism was recently praised by a vegan and Pulitzer-winning journalist.

In a tweet, American journalist, author, and lawyer Glenn Greenwald applauded the explanation of ‘Iron Mike’ regarding his diet.

Sharing a short clip of an interview with the legendary boxer explaining his diet, Greenwald said:

“I never heard the ethical imperatives of vegetarianism/veganism expressed quite the way Mike Tyson explains it here, but there's a powerful moral sentiment in its clarity and sincerity.”

In the video, which was an excerpt of a 2019 GQ interview, Tyson was talking about being on a strict vegan diet. He said:

“I don’t eat anything that has a mother and father. If you were created through a mother and father, through any kind of intercourse, I won’t eat you. So that means I only eat vegetables and stuff.”

Following his retirement from boxing in 2005, the 55-year old former heavyweight champion bared that he bathed in the pleasures of an unhealthy lifestyle, consuming unhealthy food, alcohol, and even drugs.

After a few years, the boxing icon finally decided to change his ways and announced in 2010 that he had switched to a completely vegan diet.

Is Mike Tyson still a vegan?

In August 2021, it was reported that Mike Tyson had decided to ditch his vegan diet in preparation for his return to the boxing ring.

Tyson returned to action after 15 years when he faced Roy Jones Jr. in November 2021. The fight ended in a draw, but ‘Iron Mike’ drew a lot of praise for his performance.

Check out Mike Tyson’s incredible body transformation before the fight:

In an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast last year, Tyson revealed that he ditched his vegan diet because of his training and how he wanted his body to look on his return to boxing.

He said that he was only eating elk and bison meat while preparing for the fight and claimed that he was starting to feel fit.

Tyson, the youngest heavyweight world champion, is yet to clarify whether he has gone back to his vegan diet since his return fight.

