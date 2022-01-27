Watch: George Kambosos Jr. receives a wild ovation from fans at the Australian Open

George Kambosos Jr. decided to attend the Australian Open. To no surprise whatsoever, his countrymen gave him a raucous ovation when he arrived.

The WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight Champion took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a video of the event. The video shows Kambosos Jr. arriving and receiving a loving endorsement from those in attendance. They quickly mobbed 'The Emperor' and he decided to take photos and meet with fans.

Watch George Kambosos Jr. receiving a rocus ovation from fans at the Australian Open below:

Kambosos has been outspoken in his love for his home country of Australia across his career. He recently scored the biggest win of his career in November last year, as the 28-year-old scored an upset decision win over Teofimo Lopez.

The victory saw 'The Emperor' claim the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight titles as a result. The fight was well received by many and was hailed as one of the best fights of 2021.

George Kambosos Jr. has many options for his return to the ring

Following George Kambosos Jr's victory over Teofimo Lopez, there was an assumption that he would be forced to face 'The Takeover' in a rematch.

However, in a rare move, there was no rematch clause in the bout. As a result, the newly crowned champion seemingly has his pick of who to fight next. Given the bad blood between Kambosos Jr. and Lopez, it seems unlikely that he'll give the former champion a rematch anytime soon.

There's no shortage of contenders for Kambosos Jr. to possibly face. The Australian has been called out by seemingly everyone in the lightweight division. Names such as Vasily Lomachenko, Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis have all shown an interest in a fight with the 28-year-old.

Arguably the most notable callout came in the form of Ryan Garcia. 'King' said earlier this week that he likes the fight, and that he would finish the champion in seven rounds. However, given Garcia's inactivity, he likely won't receive a title shot next.

There's no clear indication on who Kambosos Jr. will face next in his return to the ring. However, fans can expect details of the Australian's return in the days to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim