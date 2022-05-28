"80% of people are betting on me"- Rolando Romero slams Gervonta Davis ahead of title fight

Rolando Romero has stated that the majority of boxing fans and experts are betting on him to gain an upset victory over Gervonta Davis tonight. Davis is a strong favorite going into the contest, who some believe will be too skillful and experienced for Romero.

'Tank' and 'Rolly' will clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Championship on the line. Both fighters have also never lost a professional boxing fight.

Here's what 'Rolly' said in an interview with TMZ Sports:

"Everybody in the damn f****** world is betting on me, it's like near 80% of people are betting on me. That's a crazy amount."

Rolando Romero, who has an awkward style, is a big lightweight and has shown phenomenal punching power in his previous fights. 'Rolly' most notably stopped Anthony Yigit in his last fight with a devastating left hook after dropping the Swede three times in total.

Rolando Romero believes fans will go broke if they bet on Gervonta Davis

Rolando Romero continued by stating how he believes everyone should bet on him to win the fight. The 26-year-old Las Vegas native also feels that whoever bets on 'Tank' will lose their money:

"I tell everybody to go to Circus Sports, go place your bet, make your money. I get rich, y'all get rich. The only people that don't get rich are dumba**** that bet on 'Tank'. If you bet on 'Tank', you're gonna go broke. I'm gonna tell everybody to go bet everything they got. I bet everything I got because that's the thing, I'm gonna win and I'm gonna knock him out."

'Rolly' may have to produce the best performance of his career to defeat Davis. Romero is extremely confident going into the contest but 'Tank' will be his best opponent till date.

Davis is widely considered one of the hottest young talents in boxing and has already defeated former world champions such as Leo Santa Cruz, Mario Barrios and Yuriorkis Gamboa.

However, 'Tank' was fortunate in many people's eyes to be awarded a unanimous decision victory against Isaac Cruz in his last bout. It is plausible that if 'Rolly' can handle Davis' power, he could walk down his smaller opponent and land his own signature power shots.

