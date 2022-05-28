"He a b***h" - Rolly Romero makes casters laugh hysterically while talking about Gervonta Davis pushing him 

Rolly Romero spoke about the viral incident where Gervonta Davis pushed him off the stage during their face-off. Romero and Davis are set to fight on May 28 at the Barclays Center in New York. Ahead of their fight, they had their ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs. During the face-off, the pair did not talk or say anything, and afterward, they faced the crowd and posed for pictures.

While posing, Rolly Romero walked up in front of 'Tank' and stood at the edge of the stage, in an attempt to cover Davis while flexing. He in turn pushed Romero off the stage and a scuffle almost broke out. In an interview with the casters on live television, the Las Vegas native reacted to the viral moment by saying:

"Moth******er pushed me as simple as that, he's scared, he's a frail fu***ng, I'm an alpha compared to him. He a b***h, man. He a b***h for that, man. That could have fu***d up the fight if I twisted an ankle or some s**t, the fight's over no?"

The casters broke out in laughter as soon as Romero replied. One caster then asked him if his feet were okay and if he was injured. Rolly replied saying:

"Ohh man I got some crazy a** reflexes man."

It will be interesting to see if this event affects Rolly's mentality going into the fight, and if it makes him fight angry.

Rolly Romero leaves Gervonta Davis speechless during press conference

Rolly Romero vs. Gervonta Davis at the final press conference was pure entertainment for the fans. Both fighters kept trash-talking each other non-stop while answering questions from the media and Brian Custer. During the press conference, Romero spoke about why he thinks fighting Davis will be easy and his reply had 'Tank' dumbfounded:

"All 'Tank does', is the same basic ass padwork as everybody else and they all end up getting knocked the f**k out when they run into a puncher. Just like his big bro Broner with Maidana when he beat the shit out of Maidana, this is gonna be Broner-Maidana 2."

Davis replied by saying that Rolly Romero was not as skilled as Maidana. Romero then replied saying 'Tank' was not as skilled either, and only Mayweather could pull that off inside the ring. The Las Vegas native then spoke about how he can't miss while punching him.

"No way I can miss, he has a big ass head, he has a Koala shaped head, you're a f***ing Koala with Chlamydia man."

'Tank' was speechless and didn not reply to Rolly's insults.

