"Wanted to up his boxing game a bit" - Ryan Garcia on why ex-UFC champ Brandon Moreno is training with him

Ryan Garcia was recently accompanied by former UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno to his gym. The pair trained together and talked about their respective fighting careers. At an early age, both men have achieved a lot in their specific sports.

Moreno has held the UFC world title already and is one of the best prospects on the current flyweight roster. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is undefeated as a pro-boxer and one of the most marketable athletes today.

Although he is yet to win a world title, ‘KingRy’ is actively devoted to that goal. Ahead of his return against Javier Fortuna, Garcia stepped inside the ropes with Moreno and shared some valuable tips with the UFC prodigy.

Watch the footage below:

Ryan Garcia showed some power punching techniques to Brandon Moreno. As the former UFC champion followed them, Garcia detailed the experience in his latest vlog. The boxer said:

“I am just getting into the camp for my next fight and Brandon [Moreno] wanted to up his boxing game a bit. So he came to train with me”

After losing his UFC gold to Deiveson Figueredo, Moreno will return opposite Kai-Kara France on July 30. Fresh from two consecutive KOs, ‘Don’t Blink’ France is an elite striker in the flyweight division. While Brandon Moreno isn’t looking past his next opponent, Garcia’s assistance can be extremely fruitful for him.

Despite all the backlash from boxing fans, there’s no denying that ‘KingRY’ is a top-notch KO artist. Although he failed to deliver one in his last bout, the lightweight star seems excited to face Fortuna.

Ryan Garcia isn’t willing to stay out

After more than a year-long hiatus, Garcia wants to utilize this year to its fullest. His unanimous win over Tagoe wasn’t enough. Hence, the 23-year-old accepted a fight within three months of his last outing.

He and Fortuna were scheduled to fight last year. However, it didn’t happen as Garcia backed off, citing his mental health as a reason.

Watch Garcia's win against Tagoe below:

Following his return to boxing, ‘KingRy’ and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya desperately called out Isaac Cruz. ‘Pitbull’ didn’t seem to respond. While Fortuna now stands in his way, Garcia’s prime goal appears to be Gervonta Davis.

After Davis’ win against Rolando Romero, Garcia expressed an interest in facing ‘Tank’ yet again. That said, he has to get over Fortuna first, and that can be a demanding task. Garcia needs a statement win, especially when the lightweight division is seeing several blockbuster matchups happen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far