Ryan Garcia has called out Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in a recent Instagram post, telling the undefeated fighter to “stop hiding” and calling him a “coward.”

The lightweight fighter wrote this in a caption of a video posted to his Instagram:

“Stop running tank, stop hiding from me, stop staying quiet behind Al haymon. No rematch clause. Winner takes all coward.”

‘KingRy’ alleges that Davis is hiding behind his promoter because of constant roadblocks in the signing of their fight contract. The rematch clause is reportedly the reason why the agreement is being signed between the two boxers. 'Golden Boy' and Garcia have said they have conceded to most terms set by the other side, however, there are still more issues to get past before the fight is signed.

Ryan Garcia’s last fight was in July of 2022, where he stopped Javier Fortuna in round 6 in their super-lightweight bout. The 24-year-old boxer chose to forego a clash against Mercito Gesta and head straight into the super-fight against Davis. The Golden Boy fighter claims he is “ready to go right after tank.” He spoke about his choice to skip a tuneup fight in a recent Sports Illustrated interview:

“I had time to think about if I really wanted to do this,” says Garcia. “Tank has always wanted to do things that are going to make him as comfortable as he could be and as ready as he could be going into a fight. I didn't need to tune up and I don't need to tune up. I want to put on the biggest fights for the fans. So I've decided that I'm done f------ around. I'm ready to go right after Tank.”

Rolly Romero says Ryan Garcia hits harder than ‘Tank’

Gervonta Davis v Rolando Romero

One of Gervonta Davis’s former opponents, Rolly Romero, claims to have sparred with Garcia in the past and claims that the Golden Boy fighter "hits harder" than ‘Tank.’

“I think Ryan Garcia punches harder than tank, Ryan Garcia just punches harder. Tank caught me with a lucky shot, my body was dehydrated and depleted, I couldn’t make 35 anymore [135lbs], everybody f****ing knew that.”

Rolly Romero was stopped by Gervonta Davis last May in round 6 of their championship bout for the WBA Lightweight Title. Romero has since repeatedly claimed the loss was due to not feeling comfortable fighting at lightweight and has asked for the fight to be made at 140 lbs.

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is still in negotiations, and the fight is expected to be made for April or May of 2023.

