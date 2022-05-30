"He is a well-oiled machine" - Oscar De La Hoya praises Ryan Garcia's win over Emmanuel Tagoe

Ryan Garcia’s knockout abilities weren't put on display in his latest fight against Emmanuel Tagoe on April 9. As both men went the distance against each other, ‘KingRy’ picked up a unanimous victory comfortably.

Although the majority of the boxing community denounced Garcia’s performance, his promoter Oscar De La Hoya is appreciative of the 22-year-old’s prowess. Golden Boy kingpin De La Hoya recently connected with Seconds Out and revealed his thoughts on Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe. He said:

“I mean his last fight with [Emmanuel] Tagoe proved that he [Garcia] is a well-oiled machine. He can fight for 12 rounds. Tagoe was a guy who had to chase down and you had to be in great shape in order to beat Tagoe via unanimous decision.”

Following his 22nd career win, Garcia has vowed to return on July 16. He is yet to pick an official opponent, but seems interested in facing Isaac Cruz. Garcia's previous attempt at Cruz didn’t work out as ‘Pitbull’ avoided the matchup, which urged Tagoe to slide in. Now that Garcia is done warming up, he wants to go after the major names.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly Let me handle business July 16th I’m going to get tank, he was screaming the whole fight I’m next so let it be.. December let’s get it #TankRolly

Meanwhile, Garcia’s primary aim is at the WBA Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis, who knocked out ‘Rolly’ Romero in highlight-reel fashion this weekend. While the lightweight division is in steady motion, Garcia is still at a distance from the world title shot.

Is Ryan Garcia a world title prodigy?

In merely six years of his pro-career, ‘KingRy’ has established himself as a legitimate lightweight superstar. Riding an unbeaten 22-0 run, he has earned 18 of those wins via stoppage. Garcia has also proven to be a marketable name with charismatic features in his favor. He looks likely to grab boxing gold shortly, but it may not be a walk in the park.

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

The entire 135-pound roster blooms with elite-level champions and contenders. In recent times, we have seen some of them suffer shocking upsets as Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez both lost their world titles in the span of a year. While Garcia’s position further enriches the division, it makes things challenging for all lightweight boxers onboard.

