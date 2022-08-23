"I should have something figured out shortly" - Ryan Garcia teases fight announcement

Ryan Garcia has stated that his return to the ring will be announced shortly.

'KingRy' is fresh off a knockout victory over Javier Fortuna last month in Los Angeles, California. The win was Garcia's second of the year, and his second after taking a long hiatus away from the sport due to mental health issues.

Following his victory in July, the 24-year-old called for a long-awaited showdown with Gervonta Davis. 'Tank' has stated that he's wanted to fight Garcia for a long time, and he's now a free agent following his knockout win over Rolando Romero earlier this summer.

However, as of now, the long-awaited showdown between the two lightweights hasn't been announced. Furthermore, it seems that there's been very little movement on that front, just based on how Oscar De La Hoya has discussed the matchup.

Despite that, Ryan Garcia will seemingly return to the ring shortly. On Twitter, the former WBC interim lightweight champion teased that he will have fight news soon. The 24-year-old also stated that he badly misses the boxing ring, hence the quick turnaround.

Given the wording of his tweet, it seems clear that the 24-year-old likely won't face Gervonta Davis next. However, anytime Garcia fights, it's always fireworks.

Mike Tyson suggests Ryan Garcia's next opponent

With Ryan Garcia's matchup with Gervonta Davis seeming unlikely, Mike Tyson has another name in mind.

'Iron Mike' has as much of an eye for talent as anyone in the sport. The former heavyweight champion also knows what fans want to see in regards to a big blockbuster fight.

With that in mind, the 56-year-old would like to see 'KingRy' get a title shot next. In an interview with FightHype, Tyson stated that he would like to see Garcia fight Devin Haney next. He also stated that he believes the bout will be a blockbuster matchup, saying:

"I like Ryan Garcia against Haney. I think that would be an awesome fight and I think those two guys will break some records. Because Garcia, he has a fan fare, big fan following and just because of that. That's why the fight will be bigger because of his fan base."

Devin Haney is currently expected to face George Kambosos Jr. in a rematch of their encounter earlier this year. However, if the fight with 'The Emperor' doesn't come to fruition, it clears the pathway for Garcia.

