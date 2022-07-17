Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna: Full card results 

Ryan Garcia took on former WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Javier Fortuna in his second fight of the year. The fight took place at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. For Garcia, the result of this fight could possibly set him up for a title shot next. On the other hand, Fortuna was looking to make his way to the top of the division.

A packed Crypto.com Arena was buzzing throughout fight night with stars like Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown in the crowd. The co-main event of the evening saw California native Alexis Rocha take on Argentine Luis Alberto Veron in a ten-round welterweight bout. Also on the card, Lamont Roach Jr. fought Angel Rodriguez in a twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna main card results

Ryan Garcia def. Javier Fortuna via TKO (R6 at 2:30)

Ryan Garcia looked sharper than his Dominican opponent throughout the fight. The fight started pretty even, with both fighters sizing each other up and throwing punches to test the other out. 'KingRy' started getting hot after the third round and began dominating the ring, connecting with punches at will and breaking his opponent's rhythm.

His most impressive and dominant rounds were the fourth and fifth. In the fourth, a left whip-like punch to the stomach sent Fortuna to the floor for the first time. The Los Angeles native picked up the pace after the first knockdown and did not let the Dominican breathe. The fifth round saw more punishment for Javier Fortuna, who got dropped again.

In the sixth round, 'KingRy' kept the pressure up and closed the show with a flurry of shots, ending with a left hook to the temple. The Dominican spat his mouthguard out, and the referee called an end to the contest.

Alexis Rocha def. Luis Veron via unanimous decision (99-91, 100-90, 100-90)

Lamont Roach Jr. def. Angel Rodriguez via unanimous decision (116-112,116-112, 117-111)

David Jimenez def. Ricardo Sandoval via majority decision

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna undercard results

Oscar Collazo def. Vic Saludar via unanimous decision (118-110, 116-112, 116-112)

Diego De La Hoya def. Enrique Bernache via TKO (R4 at 2:51)

Miguel Gaona def. Abdiel Padilla via KO (R1 at 1:20)

