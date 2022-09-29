"Ryan chin suspect" - Shakur Stevenson responds to Ryan Garcia claiming he hit a lot of low blows against Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson has responded to Ryan Garcia's claims that he hit Robson Conceicao with a lot of low blows during their fight. On Friday, September 23, Stevenson fought Conceicao at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The build-up to the fight was very unfortunate for the Newark native, who came in 1.6lbs overweight and lost his belts on the scale.

Despite losing his belts and getting fined, Stevenson put on a dominant display in front of his home crowd. However, Ryan Garcia was not very impressed with the performance and called the 25-year-old out for allegedly hitting his Brazilian opponent with a lot of low blows and getting away with it. The Newark native replied to Garcia's comments on Twitter:

"Ryan chin suspect tell him shut up he just a walking come up.. Everybody and they mommas in line to cash a check for f***ing him up he sweet fr"

Take a look at the tweet:

He added:

"My name buzzing right now so u know the social media king gotta add his 2 cents in"

Take a look at the tweet:

Shakur Stevenson and Ryan Garcia will likely be trading verbal blows more frequently now since 'Fearless' announced his move to the lightweight division. Stevenson will now have to contend with the likes of Garcia, Devin Haney, and Vasiliy Lomachenko in the 135lbs weight class.

Shakur Stevenson calls Teddy Atlas a "b**ch" for constantly criticizing him

Shakur Stevenson faced a lot of heat after he failed to make weight for his title fight against Robson Conceicao over the weekend. The former Unified Super Featherweight Champion lost his belts on the scale and boxing pundits and fans labeled him "unprofessional." One such person was renowned trainer Teddy Atlas, who watched the fight live and shared his thoughts on Twitter:

"Watching Stevenson fight is like going to baseball game, you're seeing pitching, not hitting. And shutouts. On ESPN. #StevensonConceicao"

Take a look at the tweet:

Stevenson had enough of the criticism and responded to Atlas, saying:

"Teddy Atlas is a b**** he been hating on me my whole career but praise Loma like he the best fighter he ever saw dude is a weirdo always been one"

Take a look at the tweet:

Shakur Stevenson believes Atlas criticizes him for no reason. With his move to lightweight, the Newark native will look to prove all his haters wrong by fighting world-class opponents who are established at that weight.

