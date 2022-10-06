Shaquille O'Neal and Logan Paul settle the G.O.A.T debate - Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James 

Shaquille O'Neal and Logan Paul settled the basketball 'GOAT' debate of Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

Similar to the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate in football (soccer in the US), the NBA has Jordan vs. James debate about who is the greatest to ever play the game. Some fans use stats to back 'The Kid From Akron' as the G.O.A.T. Others use the number of Championships won argument to back 'Air Jordan'.

Former Los Angeles Laker Shaquille O'Neal gave his thoughts on the debate and revealed who his G.O.A.T is, while on a podcast with Logan Paul:

"I think the greatest player is Michael Jordan. LeBron's about to do something that hasn't been done in a long time and I think he will move his name up there. But for me it's always, Doctor J, Michael Jordan...and those guys."

Logan Paul gave his opinions on the debate and revealed who he believes the G.O.A.T is:

"I might get flamed for this but dude, I'm from Cleveland, so I gotta go with LeBron."

Paul was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio and James was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. 'Shaq' also went on to say that it is a matter of personal preference. Even though he believes 'MJ' is the G.O.A.T, he respects 'King James' for all his accomplishments and statistics.

Basketball Forever @Bballforeverfb



- Shaquille O' Neal on his first matchup against Michael Jordan



(via "I was terrified...I was worried about him dunking on me."- Shaquille O' Neal on his first matchup against Michael Jordan(via @NBAonTNT "I was terrified...I was worried about him dunking on me."- Shaquille O' Neal on his first matchup against Michael Jordan (via @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/Xjy7ZEZ9cu

Take a look at the video:

Shaquille O'Neal shares his biggest regret after the passing of Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant were a dominant force in the ealry 2000s and they bulldozed their way through the league to win three consecutive rings. However, in their fourth year together, they came just short of making it 4 consecutive championships. The Lakers lost to the Detroit Pistons in the finals. This was the breaking point of their already fragile relationship.

Things just got worse for the pair following their split. In the same podcast, O'Neal revealed why he regrets his decisions so much:

"One of the biggest mistakes I made.....One day I get a call my sister is no longer with us. So I'm already down you know, from that, and then I get another call. 'Ay man Kobe Bryant just passed away'. And all I had to do was pick up the phone and say, 'Hey I miss you, hey I love you, hey what you doing'."

Basketball was robbed of one of its most entertaining and dynamic duos as their off-court relationship soured. The Los Angeles Lakers traded Shaquille O'Neal to Miami and started building their team around Bryant. The Lakers went on to win another title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far