“He never really smiled; he was always serious” - Shaquille O'Neal looks back on late Kobe Bryant’s demeanor when he came into the league

Recently, Shaquille O'Neal shared his thoughts on former LA Lakers teammate, the late Kobe Bryant, when he was a rookie. The duo teamed up in Shaq's first year in LA. Bryant took time to become one of the best in the league and had to work hard to achieve his dream of becoming an all-time great.

Kobe didn't have much success in his first year in the league. However, it was his dedication and solid work ethic that made him a five-time champion. In an appearance on the latest episode of the Lakers documentary by Hulu, O'Neal looked back on Kobe's demeanor. He said:

"He never really smiled, he was always serious."

Landon Buford @LandonBuford



“He wasn’t really the club type... He was different,” says



KB: “I’m not going to let just anybody into my family circle.



: “He never really smiled, he was always serious.”



#LakersDoc #LakeShow #NBATwitter Shaq & Snoop on @kobebryant “He wasn’t really the club type... He was different,” says @SnoopDogg KB: “I’m not going to let just anybody into my family circle. @SHAQ : “He never really smiled, he was always serious.” Shaq & Snoop on @kobebryant:“He wasn’t really the club type... He was different,” says @SnoopDogg.KB: “I’m not going to let just anybody into my family circle.@SHAQ: “He never really smiled, he was always serious.”#LakersDoc #LakeShow #NBATwitter https://t.co/L9lvb7CZXQ

Kobe Bryant followed Michael Jordan very closely. Bryant adapted most of his mannerisms on and off the court. He also used Jordan's work ethic off the court and used that to develop into one of the best players of all time.

It was clear that Bryant wanted to be the best. With O'Neal on his team, they led the Lakers dynasty together. He was only 23 when he won his third and final ring with O'Neal as his co-star. Without Kobe's work ethic, the Lakers may not have won three championships in a row.

Looking back on Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's interesting dynamic

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant weren't best friends off the court during their time with the LA Lakers. Despite their rigid relationship, the duo struck brilliant chemistry on the court and bagged the title as one of the most dominant 1-2 punches in league history.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ



Kobe Bryant and Shaq connect on this iconic alley-oop



The Lakers (-340) erased a 13-point 4th quarter deficit to send them to the NBA Finals



22 years ago today...Kobe Bryant and Shaq connect on this iconic alley-oopThe Lakers (-340) erased a 13-point 4th quarter deficit to send them to the NBA Finals 22 years ago today...Kobe Bryant and Shaq connect on this iconic alley-oop 🔥The Lakers (-340) erased a 13-point 4th quarter deficit to send them to the NBA Finals 🏆https://t.co/9SZv9aCmdO

They went on to help the Lakers return to their best after a decade-long wait. O'Neal had a reputation for being a 'fun guy' in practice and someone who had a laid-back attitude.

Meanwhile, Bryant was the complete opposite. Throughout his career, he always prioritized the game before anything. O'Neal was more of a natural talent, and his ability to dominate the game complimented Bryant's work ethic.

Landon Buford @LandonBuford



“Kobe was focused & driven at 18. Shaq wanted to have fun,” says



: “We are in practice waiting on him [Shaq] & all of a sudden he comes out butt naked & does a lap.” 🤣🤣



#LakersDoc #Lakeshow #NBATwitter Byron Scott on @kobebryant & @shaq:“Kobe was focused & driven at 18. Shaq wanted to have fun,” says @official_bscott @RKHorry : “We are in practice waiting on him [Shaq] & all of a sudden he comes out butt naked & does a lap.” 🤣🤣 Byron Scott on @kobebryant & @shaq:“Kobe was focused & driven at 18. Shaq wanted to have fun,” says @official_bscott.@RKHorry: “We are in practice waiting on him [Shaq] & all of a sudden he comes out butt naked & does a lap.” 🤣🤣#LakersDoc #Lakeshow #NBATwitter https://t.co/RIEpohvxuz

However, the difference in their personalities made their equation sour and O'Neal was eventually traded to the Miami Heat in 2004. This ended the Lakers dynasty the two had formed together in LA. Nevertheless, the two mended their relationship over time and have often spoken very highly of each other. They have spoken about their partnership and what the Lakers could have achieved if the two had played together for a few more years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal