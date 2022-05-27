Teofimo Lopez claims he will bet $100k on Rolly Romero beating Gervonta Davis

Teofimo Lopez has revealed that he will bet $100k on Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. 'Rolly' is currently preparing to fight Gervonta Davis on May 28 at the Barclays Center in New York.

Ahead of their fight, the former Unified Lightweight Champion gave his opinion on the fight and spoke about who he thinks will win during an interview with Fight Hype:

"I'm putting a hundred thousand on Rolly. Yeah I'm putting a hundred thousand dollars on Rolando Romero. I just feel like 'Tank' is a solid fighter, he's very stylistic with it and everything, however, he's just careless. You know, and with a puncher like Rolando, as long as Rolando has the confidence in him, cause I can bet on the guy, and you know I'm rooting for him."

Watch the interview below:

Rolando Romero is highly confident ahead of his fight against 'Tank'. Both fighters will put their unbeaten records on the line on Saturday night. It is a shot at the WBA Lightweight World title for Romero, a fight that he has been asking for for a long time. It will be interesting to see how the Las Vegas native deals with the explosive power of 'Tank' Davis.

[📽️ Rolly Romero leaving Gervonta Davis baffled at their final press conference ahead of Saturday night…

Teofimo Lopez believes Rolly Romero has what it takes to beat Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis is currently considered one of the best lightweights in the world, with dominant performances against some of the best fighters in the division. However, as he prepares to take on Rolly Romero, people are starting to wonder whether 'Tank' has finally met his match. The former Unified Lightweight Champion of the world Teofimo Lopez is one such person who believes Davis may be facing the man who will end his undefeated run.

In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Lopez spoke about why he thinks Rolly can beat Davis:

"Man I got the fight fans, of course, and Imma go for 'Rolly'. He works hard, he has enough to beat 'Tank'. You know, they've been, I mean 'Rolly' is right about one thing, they've been putting in with guys that they know that's not gonna get them that up notch competition. Right now, 'Rolly's the one that's giving him that up-notch competition, because of the power, because of the mass and he's fighting a real 135-pounder."

Watch Teofimo Lopez's interview below:

Fans are eager to see if Romero can back up all his trash-talk and deliver a knockout against one of the hardest-hitting lightweights.

[📽️ Gervonta Davis asked about Rolly Romero's awkward style at their final press conference: "He's not an awkward fighter, he's just a dumbass fighter."

