Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: Pay-per-view shares and Purse payouts

On August 13, Teofimo Lopez will make his return to the ring for the first time since losing to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021. 'The Takeover' was the undisputed lightweight champion before his first career defeat.

Pedro Campa is the young American's next opponent as he sets out to continue his journey in the sport. The Mexican holds an impressive record of 34-1-1 and could prove to be a difficult test for 'The Takeover' in Las Vegas.

According to TotalSportal.com, the former champion will earn a guaranteed payment of $1 million and will recieve 60% of the pay-per-view revenue. Lopez will walk away with a higher percentage because he stands as the bigger profile and being the "A-side" in this clash.

Campa will secure himself a purse of $350,000 for being Lopez's opponent on the weekend, with 40% of the pay-per-view earnings going into his pocket.

The overall sum of payouts that each man will receive depends on how well the bout sells. However, if the targeted viewing figures reach the desired number, Lopez will earn a total of $1.5 million.

The Mexican will earn roughly around $500,000 if the pay-per-view purchases cross the expected threshold.

Teofimo will be eager to get on track after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of George Kambosos in 2021. It was reported that he was battling a serious lung issue in the buildup to his first title defense and could have died inside the squared circle.

What's next for Teofimo Lopez if he beats Pedro Campa?

There are many exciting options for the 25-year-old in and around the 140lbs weight division. But his ultimate aim will be to hunt down a world title bout. Lopez has proven that he can take on any challenge despite his young age and has already taken big risks thus far in his career; beating Vasiliy Lomachenko to become undisputed lightweight champion in 2020.

The most appealing candidates for potential fights for 'The Takeover' are Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney and a rematch against George Kambosos Jr.

Haney is currently the undisputed lightweight world champion, holding all of the belts, but the likes of Davis and Garcia also represent huge challenges for Teofimo Lopez. Ultimately, the Brooklyn-born fighter is in no rush to put his name back among the division's elite.

