Teofimo Lopez visits the Top Rank office to discuss move to 140 lbs division

Teofimo Lopez seems interested in moving up to 140 lbs after losing his undisputed title at 135 lbs against George Kambosos Jr. in 2021. The Matchroom Promotions offer clearly didn’t work out well for ‘Take Over’ who has moved back to his former stable in Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

Top Rank representative Bruce Trampler took to social media to reveal that Lopez came down to the Top Rank office with his father to discuss his future in the 140 lbs division. Trampler also mentioned that Teofiomo Lopez was happy and excited during the whole meet-up.

According to multiple reports, Lopez will be medically cleared by the end of May and is eyeing a return in August. Following his maiden career loss against Kambosos Jr, Lopez’s corner protested and voiced themselves against Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom.

While Kambosos Jr. will now fight WBC titleholder Devin Haney, Lopez is bidding goodbye to the division for now. He has previously seemed interested in facing Josh Taylor for the super lightweight gold, though the fight may not happen immediately. However, Lopez can prove his worth at 140 lbs by winning a few non-title bouts before finally going after the gold strap.

He could have stayed at 135 lbs and aimed to recollect his lost titles. But ‘Take Over’ appears to have made up his mind and wants to test himself in the higher weight categories.

Can Teofimo Lopez gain success in the super lightweight category?

24-year-old Teofimo Lopez had a terrific run in the lightweight division where he vanquished Vasyl Lomachenko to grab hold of four world titles in the division. Meanwhile, George Kambosos Jr. offered him a tough reality check and many are now doubting Teofimo Lopez’s chances against the elite-level lightweights.

That being said, Lopez is still an A-listed youngster with hard-hitting power and flexible movement in his arsenal. Hence, a super lightweight move can be a viable option for him, which can enhance Lopez’s KO power. He has proven to be a one-punch hitter several times and carrying more weight can be favorable for stopping his opponents. Nothing is official as of now. But Lopez's entry into the 140 lbs division will clearly make things interesting for the sport.

