“They tied me down and made me watch” - Ryan Garcia alleges being forced to watch 'child r*pe' by elites in bombshell X space with Andrew Tate

Ryan Garcia was speaking on some controversial topics on social media with Andrew Tate.

The controversial influencer was speaking to Garcia in an X space and many wild claims were made. The two were discussing elites and a fired up Garcia said things that were even giving pause to the often outspoken Tate. The influencer warned Garcia he was going down a difficult path but Garcia refused to subside.

During his provocative speech on X, Ryan Garcia said,

"I'm not f****** joking, bro. I have f****** proof, bro. I don't give a f***. Bro, I f****** will show you every f****** video you could ever f****** believe, bro. Bohemian grove is real. They f****** tied me down and they made me f****** watch, dog. I actually don't give a f*** anymore. Yes, I f****** lost it. They were r*ping little kids."

Check out Ryan Garcia and his explosive social media tyraid below:

Ryan Garcia and the recent craze in his life

Garcia has been behaving erratically lately in the eyes of many and several observers are intimating he's on drugs.

'King Ry' has admitted to smoking weed and drinking but denied any allegations of cocaine use. He even went as far as to state on social media that he would be willing to take a drug test to not only prove these doubters wrong but to also give validity to the recent comments he made on the X space with Andrew Tate.

The 25-year-old spoke to TMZ Sports on March 4 and claimed he is alive and okay but said he has been unable to access his Instagram, phone in general, and his financial assets. Garcia said the variety of recent rumours surrounding him are all based in lies.

The California native intimated that an unidentified individual is trying to put him in prison and has not received any response by people he reached out to for help in that regard. His father, Henry, also serves as a coach for the surging star and responded to a concerned fan on Instagram over the weekend by stating Ryan was simply trolling.

Ryan Garcia is still booked to challenge for Devin Haney's WBC super lightweight title on April 20th. But it seems like more are focusing on his general well being as opposed to the looming prizefight.